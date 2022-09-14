Jungle Boy Issues Open Challenge for AEW Dynamite Tonight

With hours to go before tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Jungle Boy has signed an open contract for a match on tonight's show. Jungle Boy revealed the news in an interview with Alex Marvez posted on AEW's social media.

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has arrived at @TheMVPArena, with a signed open contract. Who will accept the contract and go 1-on-1 with @boy_myth_legend LIVE TONIGHT when #AEWDynamite broadcasts from Albany, NY at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1O0f81srOE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"You know, at All Out, things did not go the way I expected. And before that, the last time I had a match was back in June. Now, there is a tall, tall task ahead of me in Luchasaurus, which is why, tonight, I have signed an open contract for a match on Dynamite. It's time to get back in the swing of things.

That things didn't go the way he expected at All Out is an understatement. Jungle Boy faced Christian Cage at the event, where he looked to get retribution on Cage for Cage's betrayal followed by saying lots of mean things about Jungle Boy's family. However, before the match, Jungle Boy was assaulted by his ex-partner, Luchasaurus, allowing Cage to beat him in under a minute. It's unknown who will answer Jungle Boy's open challenge on Dynamite tonight, but they're about to be the recipient of lots of pent-up frustration on Jungle Boy's part.

Also set for AEW Dynamite this week, Chris Jericho will face Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will face Sammy Guevara in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions semi-finals. The winners of those matches will go on to face each other at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam next week to be crowned the new AEW World Champion. Tony Khan was forced to strip previous champion CM Punk of the title after Punk spent the press conference after All Out talking trash about his co-workers about the company and humiliating Khan himself. Afterward, Punk was confronted by The Elite and a physical altercation broke out, causing everyone involved — including bystanders trying to break up the fight — to be suspended pending an investigation.

Additionally, Women's World Champion Toni Storm will team with Athena to take on Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Serena Deeb in a tag team match. AEW Dynamite starts at 8PM Eastern on TBS.