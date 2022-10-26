Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Opening, Clip Released

The last time we checked in with Junji Ito & Netflix's Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, we were passing along new key art as well as preview images for four of the 20 tales set to hit our screens ("Ice Cream Truck," "Tomb Town," "Library Vision" & "Headless Statue"). But this time around, things are getting serious with January 19, 2023, premiere date set. To honor the occasion, the streaming service also released a look at the opening to the episode as well as a preview of what's to come.

Check out the opening and an official clip from Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (featuring "Paranoid"), set to hit Netflix on January 19, 2023:

The genius Junji Ito has long been at the forefront of the Japanese horror manga world. Featuring a selection of 20 macabre masterpieces brimming with his original worldview and fascinating characters drawn in his stunning style, including popular titles such as "Hanging Balloon" and fan-favorite characters Tomie and Soichi, this animated series will totally immerse viewers in the maniacal charm of Junji Ito.

Earlier in the summer, viewers were introduced to the upcoming Netflix series via a behind-the-scenes look at the project. In the following featurette, viewers learned some of the works getting the anime treatment, as well as a first-look sneak peek at some of the early character designs.

Based on Junji Ito Masterpiece Collection, Fragments of Horror, Junji Ito: A Study From the Abyss of Horror (published by Asahi Shimbun Publications), Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is directed by character designer Shinobu Tagashira and a screenplay penned by Kaoru Sawada. With Studio DEEN handling production, Hozumi Goda is serving as sound director with music supplied by Yuki Hayashi. Now, here's a look at the full line-up of featured anime titles that were highlighted during the TUDUM Japan session: