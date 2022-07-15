Junji Ito Maniac: Netflix Shares New Preview Images, Casting Details

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Exciting news for fans of Junji Ito's work, the Netflix Geeked account on Twitter released some new stills and some of the cast for the upcoming Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre arriving in 2023. And while the news of the series alone was enough to get fans talking, the casting news and preview images are sure to dump more fuel on the building excitement for the project.

Junji Ito Maniac: New Images Unveiled For 2023 Netflix Series
Source: Netflix Geeked/ Twitter
Junji Ito Maniac: New Images Unveiled For 2023 Netflix Series
Source: Netflix Geeked/ Twitter

Previously as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, Junji Ito had revealed some cool work of his on characters to be featured in the anthology series when Netflix released a video of the macabre master introducing what was headed our way. We know some things are for sure making it into the series such as TomieSouichi, and The Hanging Balloons. Mixing the horrors within the world and a touch of body horror, the series looks incredibly close to the impactful illustrations and pacing of the work it comes from.

Junji Ito introduces his upcoming Netflix series, Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. Get ready as he reveals some of his works getting the anime treatment as well as gives a first look sneak peek at some of the character designs.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre has a list of the cast that was released as well as some new images from the series. The cast includes Takahiro Sakurai, Romi Park, Yoko Hikasa, Hisako Kanemoto, and Natsumi Takamori. The horror anthology series is growing and heightening our excitement, especially seeing the involvement in it all from the creator himself. From cut-up faces, multiple expressions of horror and/or shock, and tears flowing as if cut onions are being thrown at innocent people, the world of Junji Ito is quickly approaching and it truly looks maniacal. Let us know in the comments below which story you are most excited to see come to life in the series in 2023!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Brittney Bender

In love with media, from TV to film, you'll find me writing recaps, TV/Film reviews, TV news, opinion pieces and more! Bisexual, queer, and proud! A bit of a creative mess with a love for dark humor, promoting important projects, and sharing interesting finds.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.