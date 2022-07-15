Junji Ito Maniac: Netflix Shares New Preview Images, Casting Details

Exciting news for fans of Junji Ito's work, the Netflix Geeked account on Twitter released some new stills and some of the cast for the upcoming Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre arriving in 2023. And while the news of the series alone was enough to get fans talking, the casting news and preview images are sure to dump more fuel on the building excitement for the project.

Previously as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, Junji Ito had revealed some cool work of his on characters to be featured in the anthology series when Netflix released a video of the macabre master introducing what was headed our way. We know some things are for sure making it into the series such as Tomie, Souichi, and The Hanging Balloons. Mixing the horrors within the world and a touch of body horror, the series looks incredibly close to the impactful illustrations and pacing of the work it comes from.

Junji Ito introduces his upcoming Netflix series, Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. Get ready as he reveals some of his works getting the anime treatment as well as gives a first look sneak peek at some of the character designs.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre has a list of the cast that was released as well as some new images from the series. The cast includes Takahiro Sakurai, Romi Park, Yoko Hikasa, Hisako Kanemoto, and Natsumi Takamori. The horror anthology series is growing and heightening our excitement, especially seeing the involvement in it all from the creator himself. From cut-up faces, multiple expressions of horror and/or shock, and tears flowing as if cut onions are being thrown at innocent people, the world of Junji Ito is quickly approaching and it truly looks maniacal. Let us know in the comments below which story you are most excited to see come to life in the series in 2023!