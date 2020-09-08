Jupiter's Legacy: Mark Millar Talks Teaser/Trailer, Hutch Actor & More

When we last checked in with Jupiter's Legacy writer Mark Millar for an update on Netflix's adaptation of his and artist Frank Quitely's comic book series, he was reassuring fans that the team was "busy" with post-production on the eight episodes. Less than two months later, Millar is back on social media with some updates that should start building the excitement. On Tuesday, we learned that he met with the streaming service's marketing team with early looks at the teaser and main trailers and that he's also screened the entire season ("as a Netflix exec"), though the series' "excellent" effects are still being finished. He also offered a casting update, confirming that Ian Quinlan (Gotham, Sneaky Pete) has been cast in the role of Hutch Hutchence.

Just had a 1 hr presentation from Netflix's brilliant marketing team with early first cuts of the Jupiter's Legacy teaser trailer & main trailer. TREMBLING with excitement for this show… pic.twitter.com/JNjdAcve5f — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) September 8, 2020

The book, of course, is by Frank Quitely and I and will be released as 4 volumes next month, collecting the prequel storyline too as this is a major part of the show. Art by @mightyfineline & the best comics has to offer! pic.twitter.com/ZchU7dkPwQ — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) September 8, 2020

Based on the critically-acclaimed Image Comics series, Jupiter's Legacy focuses on the world's first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. In the present day, they are the revered elder guard – while their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents.

Based on the graphic novels of the same name by Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely and published by Image Comics, the adaptation stars Josh Duhamel (Transformers), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Leslie Bibb (Tag), Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies), Andrew Horton (How to Talk to Girls at Parties), Matt Lanter (Timeless), and Mike Wade (For the People). Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel's Daredevil) serves as executive producer. Sang Kyu Kim (The Walking Dead) serves as showrunner, replacing DeKnight who left the role over "creative differences" in September 2019. Millar's Millarworld Productions is producing.

Duhamel's Sheldon Sampson aka The Utopian is the storied leader of the superhero team The Union. But times have changed, and he doesn't understand the world we live in anymore. Or his own family. Daniels' Walter Sampson aka Brain-Wave is Sheldon's older brother. A man of vast intellect and cunning who, unlike Sheldon, isn't afraid to get his hands dirty. Or bloody. Bibb's Grace Sampson aka Lady Liberty is Sheldon's wife and one of the most powerful heroes on the planet. She doesn't always agree with Sheldon but strives to balance his ideals with the reality of the modern, often violent, world they live in. Kampouris' Chloe Sampson is Grace and Sheldon's daughter. Rejecting everything her parents stand for, Chloe has forged her own hedonistic path far away from them. A path that threatens to go against everything her parents have sworn to protect.

Horton's Brandon Sampson is Grace and Sheldon's son. In training to assume the mantle of The Utopian and become the new leader of The Union, he struggles to live up to his father's mythic legend. Wade's Fitz Small aka The Flare is the heart and soul of The Union. Despite suffering injuries that ended his career as a superhero, he continues to be one of the most valued members of the team. And is often the only thing holding them together in the face of an increasingly hostile world. Lanter's George Hutchence aka Skyfox is Sheldon Sampson's closest friend and ally before turning against him and the rest of his teammates in The Union. Now considered the greatest supervillain in the world, George plots his revenge on the teammates he believes betrayed him. Tenika Davis (Big Top Academy) also stars, as Fitz's daughter, Petra; with Chase Tang (Slasher) cast as super-villain Baryon.