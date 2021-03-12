Kaley Cuoco to Star, EP Doris Day Limited Series for Warner Bros TV

Kaley Cuoco is continuing her successful run as of late, as the actress has been tapped to play screen icon Doris Day in a new mini-series. Her Yes, Norman Productions will join with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television to adapt A.E. Hotchner's "Doris Day: Her Own Story." which they acquired the rights to the book came out in 1976 and is based around a series of interviews with Day and is considered to be her autobiography. This is the early stages though, no network is involved yet, but this feels like an HBO or HBO Max project. After the success of The Flight Attendant, no one would be surprised if that is where this goes (especially considering her Warner Bros TV deal) with Variety breaking the news.



Cuoco As Doris Day Could Work

"Day, who died at age 97 in 2019, started in show business as a singer and made her film debut in the late 1940s in movie musicals. In the '50s and '60s, she was a huge star and box office draw. Day showed her talents in such movies as "Calamity Jane" (1953); Alfred Hitchcock's "The Man Who Knew Too Much," in which she sang "Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)," which became her signature song; "The Pajama Game" (1957); and "Pillow Talk" (1959) with Rock Hudson and Tony Randall, a successful combination of actors that repeated itself twice more. Day was famously seen as the "good girl," with conservative tastes and politics reflected in her real life, and her image fell out of step with the times as the '60s progressed." Doris Day was a huge part of my childhood, so while Cuoco is a fine actress, she would have to take it to another level in my eyes to embody Doris Day. Not saying she couldn't, but I am skeptical. No word yet on any kind of production start for this one.