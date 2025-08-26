Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: katee sackhoff, The Mandalorian

Katee Sackhoff Reveals How The Mandalorian "Destroyed My Confidence"

Katee Sackhoff revealed how revisiting Bo-Katan Kyrze for Disney+'s The Mandalorian "destroyed" her confidence and impacted her career.

Despite being one of the most significant presences in sci-fi, landing not one but two signature roles in Kara "Starbuck" Thrace in the Battlestar Galactica remake and as Bo-Katan Kyrze in the animated Star Wars universe, starting with The Clone Wars, it was the latter that nearly broke Katee Sackhoff. Initially lending her voice across Dave Filoni's animated universe, she would be the first voiceover star in the franchise to also play her live-action counterpart on The Mandalorian, reintroduced in season two. While Sackhoff's still active, she's embraced her role as a talk show host on her podcast The Sackhoff Show, interviewing various talent from across the entertainment industry in between projects. On a recent episode, she reunited with her BSG co-star Tahmoh Pinikett, who played Karl "Helo" Agathon on the SYFY series, and revealed that her journey back as Bo-Katan took an unexpected turn that affected her career.

The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff on How Coming Back as Bo-Katan Affected Her Confidence and Taking a Break from Other Work

Sackhoff's journey as Bo-Katan in season two had her in a familiar supporting role, as was the case in the Pedro Pascal-starred series assisting Din Djarin rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito ) in season two, to reclaiming her standing as a leader in Mandalore in season three with Din repaying a favor for her assistance as the two shared the torch bearing of the series. "I lost all of my confidence after Mandalorian, all of it," Sackhoff said, describing her growing struggles with the character. "My style of acting has always just been, 'Your first instinct is the right instinct. Do that. Play the reality of the situation.' And I've never really played a character."

Despite playing the character since 2012, The Mandalorian was different. "I've always played two steps removed from myself, in a sense. It always felt grounded in some part of my belly, of who I was. Bo-Katan is nowhere near who I am as a human being. Her life, what she wants, I didn't understand her. As much as I understood her, I never felt her in my stomach. I never identified with her. I didn't know how to find her," Sackhoff explained. "It broke me. It just broke me, where I started doubting everything about myself. I'm not a strong auditioner on tape, and I was having to put myself on tape. I wasn't booking anything. And for three years, I basically didn't work. And it just destroyed my confidence."

Sackhoff did return to voice the character again in the Disney+ animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Empire in 2024. If we don't see Bo-Katan again, we at least get a happy ending that saw her, along with Din, embrace the Children of the Watch as they retook Mandalore from the Empire. Disney and Lucasfilm haven't revealed any details on Sackhoff's future as Bo-Katan because she wasn't listed as officially returning for The Mandalorian season four or the upcoming feature The Mandalorian & Grogu. For more, you can check out the complete episode.

