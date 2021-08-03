Kevin Can F**k Himself Creator Talks Breaking Sitcom Worlds, Season 2

Valerie Armstrong, the creator of AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself, recently expressed her opinion on the season one finale and hopes for the series' future. She hasn't been let in on any news of the show being renewed for a second season but expects it to come soon. There's a lot of hope and expectations of good news on her side of things. Also, turn away now from any potential finale spoilers you'll get going forward. Armstrong discussed the importance of Neil's use of the F word when he was broken out of the multi-cam, sitcom style, world. She also explains an important point relating to breaking a format, saying, "…the minute Allison and Patty show up for each other, the minute that they work together, they actually break it. Neil gets pulled out of it and they get a win. And that's really what I wanted at the end of the season."

The hope for the second season of Kevin Can F**k Himself is high, not only for fans but for a continued experience of consequences that'll show up after Patty's disruption of Neil's violent actions against Allison. The space for awkward silence and sitcom-inspired expectations is what Armstrong has loved about Kevin Can F**k Himself and the season one finale's impact on that. As many fans can share a similar sentiment alongside Armstrong, excitement for a potential renewal is growing. Check out the review of the season finale now.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF: A Look at the Series | Premieres June 20 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXMgLXVXx80)

Kevin Can F**K Himself follows the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She's beautiful and can take a joke (though she's usually the butt of them). And she's married to a guy who must've won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he's… funny. But what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband's domain? When she finally wakes up to—and revolts against—the injustices in her life? Kevin Can F**K Himself breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: "who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?"

