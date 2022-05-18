Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2: Erinn Hayes Joins AMC Series Cast

AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself is adding a new name to the cast for season two, Erinn Hayes, in a role whose details remain currently under lock and key. She joins Annie Murphy, Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe, and Raymond Lee.

Hayes has previous experience with all that is involved in the traditional husband-centered sitcom since she herself starred in the series, Kevin Can Wait, alongside Kevin James. James and Hayes played husband and wife in the series (Kevin and Donna Gable) until 2017 when Hayes' character was killed off. It was all to make room for Leah Remini to become a series regular alongside James. The sitcom ended up doing something weird, even by broadcast standards, with the death of Donna Gable. It was a weird means to an end when it came to the story and I don't blame people for feeling icky afterward. Hayes has previously starred in a variety of shows such as Children's Hospital where she played Dr. Lola Spratt.

Kevin Can F**k Himself follows the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She's beautiful and can take a joke (though she's usually the butt of them). And she's married to a guy who must've won some sort of marriage lottery because she looks the way she does and he's… funny. But what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband's domain? When she finally wakes up to—and revolts against—the injustices in her life? Kevin Can F**k Himself breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: "who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?"