Kevin Smith & BCTV Daily Dispatch Agree on Batman: Caped Crusader

I… I wanna get numb/And forget where I'm from/'Cause lookin' in your eyes/Like lookin' at the sun/I feel like you're the moon/I feel like I'm the one/I wanna get numb, numb, numb, numb, numb… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Marshmello & Khalid for "Numb" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including being on the same page as Kevin Smith when it comes to wanting Batman: Caped Crusader to find a home on Disney+. Plus, we look at AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie, Netflix's The Sandman, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Trixie Mattel & Katya, Hulu's Futurama, Netflix's Manifest, Comedy Central/Paramount+'s South Park, Amazon's The Boys, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, August 29, 2022:

Tales of the Walking Dead S01E03 "Dee" Thoughts: People Are Chaos

Yellowstone S05 Teaser: Time for The World to Get to Know The Duttons

Teen Wolf: The Movie Mini-Teaser Debuts During MTV VMAs

The Sandman/Wellington Paranormal: Jemaine Clement Likes Gaiman's Idea

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location 8 Reveal: Nimbus With The Win!

Trixie Mattel & Katya on The Sandman: "The Truth Is Everyone's Gay"

Futurama: 10 Episode Titles from Upcoming Revival Series Confirmed

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location 8: Mr. Nimbus Goes to Clue #2?!?

Kevin Smith on Batman: Caped Crusader/Disney+ Needing to Happen

Neil Gaiman on Sandman/Wellington Paranormal "Intersect"; S02 Reminder

Manifest S04 Part 1 Takes Flight In November; Jeff Rake Shares Details

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location #8: Mr. Nimbus With The Save!

South Park Shares Full 25th Anniversary Concert for Free on YouTube

The Boys: Jack Quaid Wants In On "Gen V"; S04 Hughie/Butcher Dynamic

Veggie Tales, Bible Man & More Christian Kids TV Possessing My Youth

BBC Streams New David Tennant Doctor Who & Rose Stories, Free Globally

