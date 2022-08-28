Superman & Lois, The Sandman, She-Hulk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With respect to Panic! At The Disco & "Don't Let The Light Go Out" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including The CW's Superman & Lois star Alex Garfin clarifying those Jonathan Kent recasting rumors, Neil Gaiman & Eric Kripke (The Boys, Supernatural) tweeting about an attempt at a network adaptation of The Sandman, and looking back at a time before Tatiana Maslany when She-Hulk was nearly… Brigitte Nielsen???

Plus, we look at Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem, Paramount+'s Evil, Disney+'s I Am Groot, HBO's His Dark Materials, MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, HBO Max's Titans, Disney+'s Echo, Netflix's Chef's Table: Pizza, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, August 28, 2022:

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3: Mike McMahan Breaks Down Premiere

Motherland: Fort Salem Finale "Revolution Part 2": First & Last Song

Evil: Michael Emerson on S03 Twist, Leland's Future, Season 4 & More

I Am Groot Creators on Shorts Inspiration, Baby Groot/Grogu Debate

His Dark Materials Season 3: Expect More James McAvoy Than In Book

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Drama All Points Back to Deena?

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location #7: Goldenfold & Jaguar Get Help

The Sandman TV Network Adapt "Would've Been a Bad Show": Eric Kripke

Jameela Jamil Shares Look at "Slightly Lower" She-Hulk/Titania Punch

Titans S04: Joseph Morgan Shares Early Sebastian Look; Updates Filming

Star Trek: Lower Decks S03E01 Review: Much Ado About… Something?

Rick and Morty: Goldenfold & Jaguar Defend "Wormageddon" Location #7

Neil Gaiman on Sandman/HOTD Comparisons, Eric Kripke's Adapt Efforts

Superman & Lois: Alex Garfin Clears Up Jonathan Kent Recasting Rumors

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location #7: Mr. Goldenfold Heads North

Echo: Alaqua Cox Confirms "Hawkeye" Spinoff Series Filming Wrap

She-Hulk: Before Tatiana Maslany, We (Almost) Had… Brigitte Nielsen?

Chef's Table: Pizza Trailer Serves Up Slices of Pizza-Making Goodness

