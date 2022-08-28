Trixie Mattel & Katya on The Sandman: "The Truth Is Everyone's Gay"

Drag Queens Trixie Mattel & Katya Zamolodchikova have reacted to Netflix's The Sandman, including the recently added 11th episode featuring the stories of "Dream of a Thousand Cats" & "Calliope." Referring to Dream's helm as his "DJ helmet," deciphering the world built by Neil Gaiman, and obsessing over John Cameron Mitchell (like we all should) makes this almost-30-minute video so worth the watch.

Trixie and Katya react to Netflix's series adaptation of DC Comics' The Sandman in this new episode of I Like to Watch. When the Sandman, aka Dream (Tom Sturridge) — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.

Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Gaiman, The Sandman is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream's many adventures. Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer, The Sandman is produced by Warner Bros. Television. The series also stars Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as "Kyo Ra"), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young, and Razane Jammal.

Trixie and Katya continue to work on episodes of their show UNHhhh on the World of Wonder's YouTube channel, as well as their podcast, The Bald and the Beautiful. The duo has stopped by multiple cities on their live tour, with their next show taking place in NYC at Radio City Music Hall on September 12th. In November, the North America tour takes a pause as the queens head over to Europe for that portion of the journey.