The Sandman/Wellington Paranormal: Jemaine Clement Likes Gaiman's Idea

Well, that didn't take long at all, now did it? Earlier today, Neil Gaiman took to Twitter to let "The Gods & Goddesses of Pop Culture" know that he wants "The Sandman" universe & the universe of Wellington Paranormal "intersect somewhere." Co-created by Jemaine Clement & Paul Yates, the New Zealand mockumentary comedy horror television series is a spinoff from the 2014 film What We Do in the Shadows, starring Mike Minogue as Officer Kyle Minogue, Karen O'Leary as Officer O'Leary, and Maaka Pohatu as Sergeant Ruawai Maaka. Not long after that tweet hit the social media-verse, Gaiman got a response from Clement that we're sure fans have already begun salivating over. Though no words were written in response, Clement's GIF of Officers Minogue & O'Leary said it all: "Copy that, we're on our way."

Here's a look at Clement's tweet response (which Gaiman retweeted), followed by Gaiman's initial tweet

I want the Sandman universe and the Wellington Paranormal universe to intersect somewhere… And yes. https://t.co/x7DxkoHfPn — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And speaking of The Sandman… in case you missed it the last time we passed it along, here's a deleted scene from S01E01, "Sleep of the Just," as Alex (Laurie Kynaston) confronts his father Roderick (Charles Dance) about the mysterious "Sleeping Sickness" that's spread ever since they captured Morpheus (Tom Sturridge):

The two-part Episode 11 is a mix of live-action and animation, adapting Gaiman's "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" & "Calliope" with a line-up of names that includes James McAvoy, David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Sandra Oh, Arthur Darvill, and more, from a teleplay by Catherine Smyth-McMullen. And to say it's been well-received would be an understatement. Here's a look back at the overview and trailer for Netflix's The Sandman S10E11 "A Dream of a Thousand Cats"/"Calliope":

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he's made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

