Kids Vs. Aliens, From Black & More Arriving On Shudder In April From slumber parties gone bloody to kids attacking aliens, Shudder has loads of content arriving this April on the streaming platform.

Shudder is bringing new and older content to their streaming platform in April; with nods to cult classics and visions from modern horror, there's bound to be something for everyone. AMC Networks' Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with selections in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers, and the supernatural. Shudder's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. And now, we're giving you a chance to check out what's ahead for April 2023.

"Kids vs. Aliens" (April 14th): All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night.

Director: Jason Eisener

Writers: Jason Eisener and John Davies

Cast: Dominic Mariche, Phoebe Rex, Calem MacDonald

Language: English

"From Black" (April 28th): A young mother, crushed by guilt after the disappearance of her young son 5 years previously, is presented with a bizarre offer to learn the truth and set things right. But how far is she willing to go, and is she willing to pay the terrifying price for a chance to hold her boy again?

Director: Thomas Marchese

Writers: Marchese and Jessub Flower Cast: Anna Camp, John Ales, Jennifer Lafleur Language: English

Shudder's Resurrected Films for April 2023

"The Slumber Party Massacre" (1982) -Streaming April 3rd: A female high school student's slumber party turns into a bloodbath as a newly escaped psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill prowls her neighborhood.

Director: Amy Holden Jones

Writers: Rita Mae Brown and Jones

Cast: Michelle Michaels, Robin Stille, Michael Villella

Language: English

"Magic "(1978) – Streaming April 3rd: A ventriloquist is at the mercy of his vicious dummy while he tries to renew a romance with his high school sweetheart.

Director: Richard Attenborough Writers: William Goldman Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Ann-Margret, Burgess Meredith Language: English

"Don't Panic" (1989) – Streaming April 4th: On his 17th birthday, a boy named Michael has a surprise party thrown by his friends, where a session with a Ouija board accidentally unleashes a demon named Virgil, who possesses one of them to go on a killing spree. Michael, now plagued by violent nightmares and premonitions, sets out to try and stop the killings.

Director and Writer: Rubén Galindo Jr. Cast: Jon Michael Bischof, Gabriela Hassel, Helena Rojo Language: English

"Bog" (1984) – Streaming April 10th: Dynamite fishing in a rural swamp revives a prehistoric gill monster that must have the blood of human females in order to survive.

Director: Don Keeslar Writer: Carl Kitt Cast: Gloria DeHaven, Aldo Ray, Marshall Thompson Language: English

"Final Exam" (1981) – Streaming April 17th: In a small college in North Carolina, only a select few students are left to take midterms. But, when a killer strikes, it could be everyone's final exam.

Director and Writer: Jimmy Huston Cast: Cecile Bagdadi, Joel S. Rice, Ralph Brown Language: English

"Primal Rage" (1988) – Streaming April 17th: A baboon escapes from a Florida campus lab and starts spreading something bad with a bite.

Director: Vittorio Rambaldi Writers: Umberto Lenzi and James Justice Cast: Patrick Lowe, Cheryl Arutt, Sarah Buxton Language: English

Darklands(1996) – Streaming April 17th: A reporter investigates ritual profanations and finds himself involved with a Druidic cult.

Director: Julian Richards Writers: Richards and David Mitchell Cast: Craig Fairbrass, Rowena King, Jon Finch Language: English