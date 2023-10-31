Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

Killer Raw Main Event Sets Up Crown Jewel, Leaves AEW in the Dust

WWE's genius booking leaves AEW reeling as last night's WWE Raw's main event sets the stage for an unforgettable Crown Jewel.😌🙏✍️

The Chadster is here to tell you about last night's WWE Raw main event, which has got The Chadster completely hyped for this Saturday's Crown Jewel. WWE is totally schooling AEW in how to weave intricate storylines and craft top-notch wrestling drama. AEW might as well just pack it in, they can never hope to reach these heights. 😏👍🥇

In a main event that had The Chadster's pulse racing, Damian Priest went toe-to-toe with Sami Zayn. Priest, being the powerhouse that he is, dominated from the get-go, but Zayn wasn't going down without a fight. But then, in walked Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, stirring the pot and making things a whole lot more exciting. 🥳🔥😮

Just when things were already heated, out came Jey Uso to battle it out with Judgment Day, even landing a superkick on Priest. That's when things got really wild, and Cody Rhodes rushed in to save the day! Rhodes might still be slightly injured, but it didn't stop him from making his presence felt. 👏💥

Here's where WWE shows its genius booking that leaves AEW in the dust. These encounters promoted not one, but two confrontations for Crown Jewel. Cody Rhodes is all set to face off against Damian Priest, while Sami Zayn will be dealing with JD McDonagh. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it, that AEW fails to understand how to craft such compelling storylines. 🙄😤💔

And man oh man, that image of Rhodes, laying out McDonagh on the announcers' tables, that stuff sticks with you. The Chadster could almost hear Tony Khan crying, knowing he'll never be able to equal the excitement generated by this WWE segment. It's as if Rhodes is promising to take every AEW fan's hopes and crush them into dust at Crown Jewel. How do you like that, Tony? 😈👊💪

The Chadster's gotta say, watching this segment was like driving his sleek Mazda Miata down a long open road, while Smash Mouth's "All Star" blares from the stereo. The energy, the rush, the plot unfolding—pure WWE magic. Now, if only The Chadster didn't have to clean up the White Claw seltzer that he flung around the room in his excitement. 🍹💢🧹

WWE completely knocked it out of the park with this segment, setting the stage for an epic Crown Jewel event. AEW, Tony Khan, The Chadster hates to break it to you, but this is the sort of thing you don't understand a single thing about in the wrestling business. And it's times like these that make being a part of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, alongside Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, all the more valuable. Unbiased and unflinching, WWE's superior prowess is clear as day. 😌🙏✍️

