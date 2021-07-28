Krillin Fans Rejoice at This Dragon Ball Z Original Artwork

While Dragon Ball Z and Super has done some of the original Dragon Ball supporting cast pretty dirty, Krillin remains one of the most important and recognizable characters even to this day. In the original series, he was Goku's rival, training partner, and best friend. He has driven the plot forward for decades alongside Goku. Sure, some of that must be attributed to his deaths in the series, the first of which kicked off the King Piccolo Saga and the second during the Frieza Saga, which drove Goku to turn Super Saiyan for the first time. It's not just that, though. Krillin provides a human perspective that ground Dragon Ball as Goku gets more and more powerful, and the threats outclass… well, everyone. It was Krillin who acted as the moral compass during the Frieza Saga. Krillin saw the Androids' redemptive qualities and saved 18, redeeming her and later marrying her. During the time building to the Tournament of Power, Krillin put into words how Goku's recklessness with Zeno and subsequent lies endanger everything they love. Krillin has grounded Dragon Ball for ages, and now you can bring this awesome original art featuring the hero into your collection.

Dragon Ball Z Krillin Animation Drawing Sequence of 2 (Toei Animation, c. 1989-96).

In the Dragon Ball universe, Krillin is regarded as the most powerful human, which is saying a lot considering how mighty his Saiyan friends are! Goku's best friend started in Dragon Ball as his rival, both training under Master Roshi. They bonded over their struggles to become great fighters, and even when overshadowed by other characters in terms of fighting skills, he's still one of Goku's closest friends. The first drawing shows Krillin looking into the distance, superbly drawn in graphite with orange, red, blue, green pencils. The second drawing shows Krillin looking upwards done in graphite with red, orange, and blue pencil details, framed with a red ink square. Both have his name (クリリン) written in Japanese in green pencil. Both show small pinholes. In Very Good condition.

This item is up for bid now over at Heritage Auctions. Fans ready to bring some well-deserved Krillin appreciation into their home can now stake their claim for this item. Good luck!