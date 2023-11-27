Posted in: Hallmark, TV | Tagged: Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, hallmark, Lacey Chabert, preview

Lacey Chabert, Hallmark Team Up for "Celebrations" Unscripted Series

Hallmark announced it's giving one of its biggest stars the task of launching an unscripted reality show, Celebrations with Lacey Chabert.

Lacey Chabert is the new queen of Hallmark, and the network is rewarding her with a new reality series. Titled Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, it will follow the actress as she surprises kids, adults, and whole families who make a difference in their communities by throwing them a huge celebration. The show has been picked up for ten episodes. Chabert will also executive produce the series. It is set to debut later in 2024 on Hallmark Media's subscription streaming service. Deadline had the news of the show.

Lacey Chabert Builds An Empire At Hallmark

"As a lifelong DIY enthusiast, I fell in love with party planning while coming up with creative ways to bring my daughter's birthday parties to life," said Chabert. "I am so excited to lend my love of crafts to create joyous moments for deserving people. This is going to be an epic party as we celebrate real-life heroes, complete with ups and downs that only unscripted television can capture."

"We're proud to announce our foray into the unscripted programming space," said Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive VP of programming, Hallmark Media. "The Hallmark brand lends itself to a wide array of opportunities to tell stories that bring inspiration, comfort, joy, and happiness to our viewers, so tapping into this genre allows us to evolve and expand our programming footprint in incredibly rewarding ways. Lacey Chabert shares the same passion for celebrating everyday heroes as we do at Hallmark," Hamilton Daly continued. "Lacey's natural warmth and genuine nature make her a perfect fit for this series that is sure to leave our Hallmark audience feeling uplifted as they experience these heartwarming stories and spectacular events."

Hallmark had conquered pretty much everything they have touched, and minted stars as well. Heading into the unknown of reality unscripted shows, they knew exactly where to go. Lacey Chabert has become their biggest star these last few years, and having that kind of recognition to launch something new will set this up for success from the start.

