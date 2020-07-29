Lance Storm Schools Cody Rhodes in Wrestling Move Disagreement

AEW Vice President and TNT Champion Cody Rhodes found himself on the opposite side of a wrestling argument with Canadian wrestling legend Lance Storm on Twitter Wednesday after Rhodes, according to Storm, misidentified a wrestling move. The disagreement came about when Rhodes responded to a question on Twitter asking about the name of a pinning move used by Spike Dudley on Crash Holly in an animated gif.

Somebody help me out — what the hell is this cradle called? pic.twitter.com/ZiucLIUBkh — Vincent Verhei (@FO_VVerhei) July 29, 2020

"Stack or a modified three-quarter Nelson," Cody Rhodes responded. "If you can trap their leg with this, there's no way out." However, Lance Storm chimed in with a correction, saying, "He's not actually controlling or touching the head at all on the pin, there is no Nelson of any kind. He punches the head down with his free hand for the roll, but he has no hook on the head at all for the pin. It's more a modified crucifix."

Storm went on to elaborate on his feelings on move names, saying, "Not everything has to have a name, especially since most names are just made up shit anyway." He added: "Half the shit I took from @reymysterio back in the day, I referred to as 'This thing' or 'One of those' while pantomiming the motion of the thing."

Rhodes hasn't responded since Storm corrected him, but we can probably safely conclude that this will lead to Storm challenging Rhodes for the TNT Championship on an upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, right? Well, assuming Rhodes gets through Warhorse tonight. Maybe he can try out the "modified three-quarter Nelson" in his match tonight to get the win and have Tony Schiavone call it a "sidewalk slam." That would show Storm but good.

Then again, maybe by attacking Rhodes, Storm is clearing the way for a reunion with his former Thrillseekers teammate, Chris Jericho. Lance Storm joining the Inner Circle confirmed? You heard it here first.