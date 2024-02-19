Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: HBO, John Oliver, Last Week Tonight, max

Last Week Tonight: HBO Holding YouTube Clips Until Thursdays Now

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver announced on social media that HBO made the decision to hold on posting YouTube clips until Thursday.

HBO's award-winning weekly late-night news/comedy series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returned for its 11th season this past Sunday night – and John Oliver didn't waste time setting a pretty high bar for the season. How? By offering Justice Clarence Thomas $1 million per year (for as long as either Oliver & Thomas stay alive) – along with a $2.4 million motor home – out of his own pocket just as long as Thomas agrees to "get the fuck off" the U.S. Supreme Court. Of course, we would love to show you why Oliver was being so generous – there was definitely a method to his madness – but it turns out that the segment or even clips from it haven't been released… and won't be released on Mondays moving forward. "I know I usually share a link to our main story here on Mondays, but HBO has decided they're going to wait until Thursday to post them to YouTube from now on," Oliver shared in a tweet/x. "I hope they change their mind, but until then, you can see our piece about the Supreme Court on HBO, on MAX, and on YouTube in a few days." While we understand why Warner Bros. Discovery would hold off on releasing the full segment too soon (it hurts the streaming views), there's no excuse to not drop 2 to 3 highlight clips the following day.

Here's a look at Oliver's heads-up earlier today about why highlights from this past Sunday's episode won't be hitting YouTube until Thursday – three days before the next episode:

I know I usually share a link to our main story here on Mondays, but HBO has decided they're going to wait until Thursday to post them to YouTube from now on. I hope they change their mind, but until then, you can see our piece about the Supreme Court on HBO, on MAX, and on… — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) February 19, 2024 Show Full Tweet

HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has received 28 Emmys since its premiere in 2014. At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, the series won its program and writing categories for its eighth consecutive year, winning in the new category of Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and the category of Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

It has also been honored with two Peabody Awards, five Critics Choice Awards, two GLAAD Media Awards, six Writers Guild Awards, and eight consecutive PGA Awards. This year, the series was nominated for a DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports and for a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television.

The weekly late-night series is produced for HBO by Avalon and Peyance Productions, executive produced by Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, and James Taylor – and directed by Paul Pennolino.

