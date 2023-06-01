Law & Order: Criminal Intent: D'Onofrio & Erbe Interested in Revival Vincent D'Onofrio & Kathryn Erbe are interested in hopping aboard the Law & Order: Criminal Intent series revival bandwagon.

To say that Law & Order has become an institution in the police procedural zeitgeist would be an understatement. Since the original NBC premiere in 1990, the series lasted for 22 seasons. Mathematically, it doesn't make sense until you realize it took an 11-year hiatus until resuming in 2021 for its 21st season in a revival. Its success led to six spinoffs, including its first spinoff and longest-running series in Special Victims Unit, currently in its 24th season. The second spinoff Criminal Intent is the next longest-running, lasting for 10 seasons (from 2001-2011) and starring Vincent D'Onofrio and Kathryn Erbe as detectives Robert Goren and Alexandra Eames, respectively. Given SVU's continued success and the original series back in regular rotation, it seems the third most successful L&O series cast is interested in a revival of their own, with D'Onofrio and Erbe responding to executive producer Norberto Barba's comments on social media.

Vincent D'Onofrio & Kathryn Erbe Interested in 'Law & Order Criminal Intent' Revival

"Working with [Vincent D'Onofrio] and [Kathryn Erbe] was a career highlight. It's a no-brainer to bring this show back," Barba wrote. He served as EP on SVU and was in the same capacity on CI. "Wouldn't it be fun to do a 9 ep season or two [Kathryn Erbe]," D'Onofrio responded. "I feel the same about you Norberto, and [Warren Leight] and [Vincent D'Onofrio] and our whole crew and cast" Erbe added. As per the nature of the franchise, longevity within the cast is rare as Erbe appeared in 144 of the 195 episodes while D'Onofrio appeared in 141. The series also starred Jamey Sheridan as Captain Jimmy Deakins, Courtney B. Vance as ADA Ron Carver, Eric Bogosian as Captain Danny Ross, and Jeff Goldblum was cast as Det. Zack Nichols. Before his fall from grace, Law & Order star Chris Noth reprised his role as Det. Mike Logan. NBC & Peacock, if you're listening, if you're going to milk another series, why not revive another proven winner in Criminal Intent?

