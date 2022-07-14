Law & Order: OC Star Meloni Celebrates National Nude Day the Right Way

Sometimes, we're giving you the hard-hitting news, reviews, and commentary that you may not always want but know you need in your pop culture-starved life. And then there are moments like these when we will shamelessly peddle in the cheap sugar rush that comes with feeding into your guilty pleasures. For example? Yesterday, we covered Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni, who checked in to let everyone know that production on the new season was underway (more on that in a minute). Now that's an example of the former. What we have for you today definitely falls into the latter, with Meloni teaming up with Peloton to not only promote the workout company's app but to also give Meloni the opportunity to celebrate National Nude Day without getting arrested. So for those of you who appreciate Meloni for more than just his impressive prowess as a thespian? You're welcome…

It's actually a pretty funny promo that reminded us that we should probably work out more, and bonus points for the "Law & Order"-like voiceover at the end:

On Thursday, September 22, Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" franchise officially takes over NBC's Thursday night with a trifecta line-up. First up, we have the Sam Waterston-starring Law & Order returning for Season 22 at 8 p.m., followed by the 24th season of the Mariska Hargitay-starring SVU at 9 p.m. And then things wrap up with the third season of Meloni's spinoff at 10 p.m. Now here's a look back at Meloni's Instagram post from Wednesday signaling the start of work on the third season:

And in the following featurette "Setting the Scene," Meloni reveals what his favorite part of doing those "Law & Order" crossovers is (hint: it rhymes with "Mariska Hargitay"):

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, "Law & Order: Organized Crime" follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Meloni first played the role as an original cast member on "Law & Order: SVU." Stabler's sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), leads the task force with skillful authority, a vast knowledge of underground crime syndicates and a long-game strategy to take them down from the inside. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target.

Wolf, Chaiken, Fred Berner, Terry Miller, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers for this season. Law & Order: Organized Crime is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.