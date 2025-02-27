Posted in: TV | Tagged: akiva goldsman, Land of Giants, Legendary Television, The Time Tunnel, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Legendary, Goldsman Reimagining 3 Series for "Irwin Allen Universe"

Akiva Goldsman and Legendary TV are planning an Irwin Allen universe: The Time Tunnel, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea & Land of the Giants.

If there's anyone who's developed a talent for reimagining and remaking classic IPs, it's Akiva Goldsman. As he's had his hands in several franchises with Batman, Lost in Space, I Am Legend, and Star Trek, the producer, writer, and director's latest ambition is to take on Irwin Allen, adapting three of his projects as new series as part of an "Irwin Allen" universe: Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, Land of the Giants, and The Time Tunnel. Goldsman not only helped adapt Allen's Lost in Space into a 1998 film but also produced the 2006 survival disaster film Poseidon, the remake of the 1972's The Poseidon Adventure.

How Akiva Goldsman and Legendary Television Will Build the New Irwin Allen Universe

Goldman's interest in creating the Allen-inspired universe stems from the way he's been able to expand Star Trek for Paramount with the introduction of Discovery in 2017 as the flagship series for the studio's streaming platform Paramount+. As the series not only expanded the franchise's 23rd-century narrative, its narrative shift to the 32nd century late in the series run created a venture where Star Trek hasn't gone further into the future with its spinoff series Starfleet Academy. The series also left a foot into the past with the spinoff series Strange New Worlds to pick up the franchise's 23rd-century narrative. Goldsman also picked up the story of The Next Generation with Picard, giving Patrick Stewart's character renewed purpose and new adventures. That's not even going into the two animated shows that also helped expand the lore in Lower Decks and Prodigy.

Joining Goldman on his venture are Jon Jashni and Derek Thielges, who will serve as executive producers on the three Goldman Allen-inspired shows. Allen wrote and directed the 1961 original Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea and created the 1964 ABC series of the same name that starred Richard Basehart and lasted four seasons. Both film and TV shows involve a crew that explores the ocean, discovering and battling mysterious threats along the way. ABC also commissioned Allen's Land of Giants in 1968, starring Gary Conway, which involves an Earth spaceship that crash lands on an Earth-type planet where everything is 12 times bigger. Unfortunately, the series was canceled after two seasons.

Created in 1966, The Time Tunnel was Allen's second series and starred James Darren and Robert Colbert as scientists who develop a secret time travel project and find themselves trapped in the time stream through various periods of history. Sadly, the series would be canceled after only one season. Allen's most famous creation, Lost in Space was remade into a Netflix sci-fi series developed by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, which premiered in 2018 and lasted three seasons.

