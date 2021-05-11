Legends of the Hidden Temple Adult Version Heads to The CW

Fans who grew up watching Nickelodeon's Legends of the Hidden Temple should now be old enough to compete on the new CW incarnation tailored for adults. The game show, which was originally set to be rebooted on the now-defunct Quibi, landed their new home on the broadcast network, according to Deadline Hollywood. Stone & Company, producers of the original 90s Nickelodeon incarnation, will do the same for The CW reboot.

The new Legends of the Hidden Temple will retain many of the original challenges of the original series including host Olmec, the giant talking Mayan head, the Moat Crossings, The Steps of Knowledge, and the Temple Run. Team names like the Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes, and Green Monkeys will also be retained. The biggest difference with the reality competition series is the set will now take place outside instead of being filmed inside a studio. Challenges will be tougher for bigger prizes as contestants make their way through the 'jungle.'

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Olmec is Back! | Legends of the Hidden Temple: The Movie | NickRewind (https://youtu.be/-085somzjKQ)

Creators Scott A. Stone, David G. Stanley, and Stephen R. Brown will executive produce with Marcus Fox. Despite the reboot on another network, it still remains in the ViacomCBS family as it owns The CW and Nickelodeon. On the series original run, Kirk Fogg served as host with Dee Bradley Baker as the voice of Olmec for all 120 episodes on the cable network from 1993-1995. Both reprised their roles for the 2016 Nickelodeon TV movie set in the "world." It's not known if both will return for the new series. The CW series is now accepting contestants at legendscasting.com