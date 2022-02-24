Legends of Tomorrow Goes Golden; Batwoman On The Clock: Season Finales

In less than a week, The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman come crashing into their respective season finales with some serious questions marks that need to be answered… and in the case of the Javicia Leslie-starring latter series, the clock's running out in "We Having Fun Yet?" well before a potential fourth season. And let's just say that Leslie's Ryan Wilder is about to become a whole lot more popular than she ever wanted. Meanwhile, the Caity Lotz-starring former series hasn't been talking much about the "golden" appearance that's supposed to happen before "Knocked Down, Knocked Up" wraps (possibly an end credits scene?). Yup, we should be getting some kind of heads-up as to who Donald Faison (Scrubs) will be playing (more on that below). If we're coming across a little vague, that's because we're trying to avoid having to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign since the episodes just hit screens Wednesday night and you might stumble upon another spoiler or two in the preview images, season finale overviews, and promos for DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 13 "Knocked Down, Knocked Up": SEASON FINALE – The Legends are all disappointed and hurt by Gideon's (Amy Pemberton) actions, but Gideon is horrified when AI Gideon tells her about Gary (Adam Tsekhman.) Itching to get back to doing what they love best, they realize that Gwyn (Matt Ryan) has broken the treaty and must find him. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) keeps an important secret from Ava (Jes Macallan) because she doesn't know how she will react. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez, and Shayan Sobhian also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu.

Set to debut in the season finale, the description for Faison's character includes words and phrases such as "golden years," "boost," and "unauthorized time traveler" has folks believing we're about to get Booster Gold introduced into the Arrowverse:

The Legends first encounter this character at a different phase of his career whose golden years are in the rearview mirror. He is a good guy deep down; his ego is looking for a boost that only fame, fortune, and glory can provide. While he claims to have been recruited to work for a mysterious time organization, he wasn't offered much of a choice in the matter. As an unauthorized time traveler with high-profile aspirations, he developed a mischievous streak and cuts a few corners along the way to achieving his dreams. He knows all about the Legends of Tomorrow and finds them inspiring because they are the kind of heroes who started at the ground floor, as opposed to inheriting their powers from an alien planet, a spider bite, or wealthy parents. But the big question is whether his respect for the team is going to be able to help the Legends out of hot water or get them into hotter water!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 13 "We Having Fun Yet?": SEASON FINALE – In the explosive season three finale, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and a panicked Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson) must race against the clock as Marquis's (Nick Creegan) nefarious plan balloons into something Gotham would never have suspected…and won't see coming. Joining forces with Jada (Robin Givens), Ryan, Mary, Luke, and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must call on every skill set they possess to save the city. As more about Marquis's shocking, twisted past unravels, a final stand-off between brother and sister puts Ryan's life – and new love – on the line. And as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) reaches her breaking point, an empathetic Mary makes another appeal on behalf of her sister for the Joker's buzzer, but everyone wonders – is Alice beyond saving? Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu & Caroline Dries.

The CW's Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet. Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter executive produce, with Berlanti Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.