Legends of Tomorrow S07E11 Preview: Literally Their Own Worst Enemies

After a big assist from none other than Matt Letscher's Eobard Thawne, Sara (Caity Lotz) and our Legends have definitely gotten the attention of their robo-counterparts. But as you're about to see from the following preview package for next week's episode of The CW's Legends of Tomorrow ("Rage Against the Machine"), that may not be a good thing from a staying alive standpoint. Will our heroes prove to literally be their own worst enemies? To kick things off, here's a look at the preview images released earlier this month. Following that, make sure to check out the official mini-trailer released earlier today:

Now here's a look at the newly-released promo and episode overview for next week's The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow S07E11 "Rage Against the Machines":

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 11 "Rage Against the Machines": INFILTRATING – With the help of Eobard Thawne (guest star Matt Letscher,) the Legends break a fixed point, creating an aberration that will attract the Evil Waverider. The Legends are soon shocked at who has been hunting them and Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to negotiate which doesn't go as planned. Seemingly out of options, Gwyn (Matt Ryan) rises to the occasion by using his military experience and hatches a stealth plan. Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekhman) helps Astra (Olivia Swann) realize what she is sidelining Gideon (Amy Pemberton) from the mission. Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez, and Shayan Sobhian also star. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.