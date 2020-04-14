LEGO Masters Offers Finale Filled with Friendly and Familiar Faces

For our final teams and the viewers that have been following along with them all season, this Wednesday brings the final round of FOX's reality competition series LEGO Masters. Over the course of nine rounds, host Will Arnett, judges Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett, and a line-up of guest judges that ranged from Terry Crews to R2-D2 threw a steady stream of challenges from every direction. From theme parks to outer space, from watching their work be shattered to giving half-missing objects a LEGO treatment, they covered it all. Our teams even went to a "galaxy far, far away" for a battle of good versus evil.

For our final edition, our teams are faced with entirely new (and possibly effective) distractions, as eliminated contestants return along with our remaining competitors' friends and family to cheer (and possibly jeer?) the teams on. But before we look at the following preview for "Finale," a quick look at where things stand. Heading into the Wednesday, April 15 season-ender, Mark & Boone, Sam & Jessica, and Tyler & Amy find themselves facing off in a 24-hour building spree that will net one of our teams the trophy (though a title belt would definitely be cool), a $100,000 cash prize, and the title of "LEGO Masters."

In the final challenge of the season, the two remaining duos go head-to-head as they create their most epic master builds yet. Eliminated contestants return and loved ones come to the LEGO® MASTERS set to cheer the teams on. Duos are expected to give their all and impress the judges one last time! Only one team will take home the cash prize, the ultimate LEGO® trophy and the grand title of LEGO® MASTERS. Find out who makes the final cut in the all-new "Finals" season finale episode of LEGO MASTERS®

FOX's LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Plan B, and Tuesday's Child, under license from The LEGO Group, for The LEGO Group. Anthony Dominici executive-produces the FOX series, along with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group. Series host Will Arnett also serves as an executive producer. The series airs Wednesday nights, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT.