"Star Wars" universe and LEGO fans alike are getting an early holiday present on Tuesday, November 17th. That's when Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special comes shimmying down our chimnies. So far (because we're keeping fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed with hope for some "mystery guest stars) Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), as well as Star Wars: The Clone Wars vets Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers). Now, the streaming service is offering viewers some brief teases of what they can expect via two recently-released promos for what Disney+ has coming up this month. Here's a look at the screencaps:

Now here's a look at the Disney+ promo trailers that first premiered the footage:

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. The special is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also a co-executive producer. Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone serve as executive producers.