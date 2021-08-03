LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales: Dark Side Gets Its Say This October

We're guessing that in the interest of equal time, LEGO and Disney+ are willing to give the Dark Side a chance to have their moment in the sun. Picking up after 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and set to begin streaming on October 1, the LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales special finds our familiar heroes not only having to stop the return of an ancient evil but also confront their fears. Directed by Ken Cunningham (The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special), the special finds Jake Green returning as Poe Dameron, along with Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine, and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader. The new additions to the cast include Raphael Alejandro (Raven's Home) as Dean, Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as Graballa the Hutt, Tony Hale (The Mysterious Benedict Society) as Vaneé, Christian Slater (Dr. Death) as Ren, and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (Star Wars Resistance) as NI-L8. Here's a look at the official key art released, along with the special's official overview:

Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader's castle and is renovating it into the galaxy's first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa's mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader's loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.

The LEGO Holiday Special's David Shayne will write & executive produce LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, with James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, and Jason Cosler also executive producing. Along with Terrifying Tales, Disney+'s "Hallowstream Celebration" will also include Muppets Haunted Mansion, a live-action special with Gonzo spending a night in Disney's (in)famous Haunted Mansion attraction and includes celebrity cameos and original musical numbers.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.