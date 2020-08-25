The Lenny Henry Show, On Superheroes Getting The Black Prefix

Black Panther. Black Lightning. The Black Racer. Black Goliath. And now… Black Comet. Or not. Sir Lenny Henry has brought back his eighties BBC comedy sketch show The Lenny Henry Show, to BBC Radio 4. Which means he can open the first show with an effects-heavy sketch as the superhero saving the day Comet. Or as everyone insisted on calling him, Black Comet. It rather gets on his nerves… noting that no one talks about Caucasian Iron Man.

It's worth noting that Sir Henry has written graphic novels, and produced Neil Gaiman's BBC drama, Neverwhere.

The Lenny Henry Show is a comedy sketch show originally broadcast between 1984 and 1988, then was revamped as a sitcom starring a pirate radio DJ Delbert Wilkins and was revived twice on TV, once in 1995 and then again in 2004–2005. This is its first radio iteration. And he even brings back Delbert Wilkins and Winston for digital radio…

The Lenny Henry Show is on every Tuesday night at 6.30pm (BST) on BBC Radio 4 and available on BBC Sounds and the BBC Radio Player directly afterwards.

Cast includes Lenny Henry, Vas Blackwood, George Fouracres, Llewella Gideon, Freya Parker, and Cherrelle Skeete. Written by Lenny Henry and Max Davis, with Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia, Tasha Dhanraj, Kim Fuller, Benjamin Partridge and Nathan Roberts. Music by Lawrence Insula, with Lockdown based on an original song, Shutdown by Skepta. Produced by Sam Michel. A Douglas Road and Tiger Aspect production for BBC Radio 4