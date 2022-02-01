Lita Gets Elimination Chamber Title Shot Against Becky Lynch

WWE Hall of Famer Lita will return to the ring one more time for a Women's Championship match against champion Becky Lynch at the Elimination Chamber PPV in Saudi Arabia later this month. Lita, who competed in the Royal Rumble match at the eponymous PPV last Saturday, challenged Lynch to the match after a promo segment between Lynch and Ronda Rousey, who also returned at the Rumble last weekend.

Ronda Rousey, who won the Royal Rumble match, must choose her opponent for the main event at WrestleMania. After confronting Lynch, who handed Rousey her only WWE defeat at WrestleMania 35 in a Triple Threat with Charlotte Flair, seems headed toward a match with Flair, as she will announce her choice on WWE Smackdown this week. Lynch, meanwhile, will face Lita, even though Lita was eliminated by Flair at the Rumble. Before returning at the Rumble, Lita last wrestled in a 10-woman tag match on an episode of WWE Raw after the all-women Evolution PPV in 2018.

Alongside her longtime friend and rival Trish Stratus, Lita stands as one of WWE's most legendary female Superstars, but even so, it seems highly unlikely she will be the one to dethrone Becky Lynch and win the championship. A better candidate for that role may be Bianca Belair, who beat Lynch in a dark match after Raw went off the air last night.

WWE Elimination Chamber happens in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this year. The show will stream at Noon Eastern on Saturday, February 19th on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere. The other match booked for the event so far will see Bobby Lashley defend the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Matt Riddle, and Austin Theory inside the chamber.

