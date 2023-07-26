Posted in: TV | Tagged: aardman, Aardman animations, animation, lloyd of the flies, Tubi

Lloyd of the Flies: Aardman Animations, Tubi Team on Animated Series

All 52 Lloyd of the Flies episodes are headed to Tubi after the streaming platform bought the rights to the Aardman Animations series.

Tubi has officially bought the Aardman Animations series, Lloyd of the Flies, which will arrive on the streaming platform on August 6th. The series and its 52 episodes will be exclusively streamed on Tubi for free for audiences. Previously the series had been a CITV original in the U.K., now it will be labeled as a Tubi Original in the United States and in Canada. Aardman Animations is the same studio behind the Wallace and Gromit, Chicken Run, and Shaun the Sheep franchises

The series follows the adventures of Lloyd B Fly, a housefly and the middle child of 451. Lloyd lives with his parents, his little sister PB and their 224 maggot siblings inside a compost bin they call home. In the series, Lloyd and PB are usually accompanied by Lloyd's best friend, Abacus Woodlouse, and eccentric tag-along, Cornea Butterfly. Together they explore the strange world beyond the compost bin, where there is no shortage of lessons for Lloyd to very nearly learn.

Lloyd of the Flies is created and directed by Matthew Walker. He is joined by Co-director and Voice Director Jane Davies. The voice cast is led by Tom Rosenthal (Friday Night Dinner, Plebs) as Lloyd. Lloyd's best friend Abacus is voiced by Alex Lawther (The End of the F***ing World, Black Mirror), while Lauren Patel (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) has the role of PB.

About the acquisition of Lloyd of the Flies, Tubi's Adam Lewinson has said, "Lloyd of the Flies amplifies our commitment to Tubi Kids and our deep collection of iconic kids and family content that includes the likes of Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones, The Smurfs and much more." The series was a flagship project for the government-funded Young Audience Content Fund (YACF), which is managed by the BFI. The series can be viewed on Tubi starting on August 6th.

