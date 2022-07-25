Locke and Key Season 3 New Key Lets You Unlock Your Inner Animal

With less than three weeks to go until Netflix and co-showrunners & EPs Carlton Cuse & Meredith Averill's adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's comic book series Locke & Key arrives for its third and final season, we have another "New Key Aler." Now the last time we had one of these, we were introduced to a key that allowed Darby Stanchfield's Nina and Jackson Robert Scott's Bode to enjoy a "winter wonderland." This time around, we're introduced to a key that allows its user to unlock their more… "animalistic" urges, so to speak.

Now here's a look at the newest mini-teaser introducing another key for the third and final season:

With the series returning on August 10th for its third & final season, here's a look back at the newest teaser for Locke & Key:

The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment.

Netflix's Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon), Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Hallea Jones (Eden), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Liyuo Abere (Jamie Bennett), and Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett). Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill also executive produce, alongside Aron Eli Coleite, Hill & Chris Ryall; with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW; Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert & Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion; Lindsey Springer; and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.