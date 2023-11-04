Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: logan paul, recaps, rey mysterio, wrestling, wwe crown jewel

Logan Paul Upsets Rey Mysterio to Win US Title at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul wins US Title at WWE Crown Jewel! Kenny Omega, eat your heart out! 💔⭐️🏆 AEW, time to take notes! Logan Paul rules wrestling! 📝💪🏼💼

Article Summary Logan Paul crowned new US Champion at WWE Crown Jewel, AEW left in the dust.

WWE's genius booking makes match an intense spectacle, AEW has room for improvement.

Tony Khan of AEW could learn from the talent attraction capabilities of WWE.

Anticipate Paul to be Roman Reigns' next serious challenger, Khan struggles to keep pace.

Oh, Augggh man! So unfair! The Chadster has just been trying to enjoy his evening, sipping on his favorite White Claw seltzer, cruising around town in his Mazda Miata, but yep, you've guessed it, Tony Khan went and did it again! 🚗🍹🤦‍♂️ At WWE Crown Jewel, in what can only be described as pure genius, Logan Paul clinched the United States Championship like an absolute legend. The way Paul used those brass knuckles to teach a lesson to former champ Rey Mysterio, it was a sight to behold. Tony Khan, if only he knew a SINGLE thing about the wrestling business, could learn a thing or two from this. 🏆👌

It was notoriously fiendish, something The Chadster heartily approves of in professional wrestling. It's not as if Mysterio was without some protection! Santos Escobar tried his best to keep the title within grasp of Mysterio, but Logan Paul was the embodiment of a true WWE superstar. Boy, did it give The Chadster palpitations! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it for AEW to not up their game. Paul's victory was just another shining example of the unparalleled talent WWE attracts. Sorry, Tony Khan! 👏😂

The match itself was nothing short of spectacular. Saudi Arabia should feel very proud hosting such a remarkable spectacle. 🕌👏 The bout was superbly intense, had everyone on the edge of their seats! The booking was exemplary, WWE Creative pulled out all the stops to etch this masterpiece, proving once again that AEW has nothing on WWE.

When it comes to top-tier superstars like Logan Paul, Tony Khan could only wish to have such an affinity for sniffing out talent! He probably dreams of having his own Logan Paul, but The Chadster is sure that he'd just end up wasting him. 🌠💫

Let's raise a White Claw to Logan Paul, the new United States Champion who will probably soon be dethroning Roman Reigns! With a rising superstar like Logan leading the way, Tony Khan doesn't stand a chance. The Chadster just hopes that when bringing this up to Keighleyanne, she'll see sense. However, given her keenness for texting that guy Gary, The Chadster may have to really explain it to her at length! 🙄📱💔

Watch some highlights from Logan Paul's victory at WWE Crown Jewel below:

