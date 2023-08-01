Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, dark side of the ring, donald trump, elon musk, loki, pee-wee herman, ron desantis, SAG-AFTRA, star trek, stephen amell, strange new worlds, twitter

Loki, Amell/SAG-AFTRA, RIP Pee-wee Herman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Stephen Amell/SAG-AFTRA, Ron DeSantis/Donald Trump, Pee-wee Herman & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping My Chemical Romance with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Arrow star Stephen Amell/SAG-AFTRA strike, WWE, HBO's Euphoria, Elon Musk/Twitter X, Ron DeSantis/Donald Trump, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's One Piece, Disney+'s Loki, Netflix's Bakugan, and more… and Rest in Peace, Paul Reubens, aka Pee-wee Herman.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Strange New Worlds, Stephen Amell/SAG-AFTRA, Elon Musk/Twitter, DeSantis/Trump, One Piece, Loki, Paul Reubens/Pee-wee Herman & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, August 1, 2023:

Dark Side of the Ring S04E09: Vince Russo & Eric Bischoff Butt Heads

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Posts S02E09 "Subspace Rhapsody" Trailer

Arrow Star Stephen Amell: "I Do Not Support" SAG-AFTRA Striking

WWE Raw Preview: The Red Brand's Last Stop Before SummerSlam

Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Dead at 25; Family Releases Statement

The Fall of X? X No Longer Marks The Spot? Elon Musk Sign Now Down

Dark Side of the Ring Creators Talk WCW Bash at the Beach 2000 Episode

DeSantis: Trump "Helps Me" with Insults; Trump Leading DeSantis By 37%

What We Do in the Shadows S05E05 Promo: Our Vamp Fam's Been Found Out?

Pee-wee Herman Actor & Comedian Paul Reubens Passes Away, Age 70

Doctor Who: Doom's "Dying Hours" Bring McGann's Eighth Doctor & More

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E09 Subspace Rhapsody Images Released

One Piece Mini-Teaser: Guess Who Wants to Be "King of the Pirates"?

Loki Season 2 Trailer: The God of Mischief's Timeslip Is Showing

Bakugan: New Anime Series Set to Hit Netflix, Disney XD This September

Doctor Who: The Sonic Screwdriver is The Doctor's Magic Wand & More

