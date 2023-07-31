Posted in: Comics, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: newlitg, star trek, Wesley Crusher

More Residuals Of Wesley Crusher in The Daily LITG 31st of July 2023

Wil Wheaton's residuals from his time as Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation kept him going, on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Wil Wheaton's residuals from his time as Wesley Crusher on Star Trek kept him going, on Bleeding Cool yesterday. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Top Ten stories yesterday on Bleeding Cool, with Wesley Crusher

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, The Death Of David Bowie

LITG two years ago, Skipping Team GO Rocket Animations

LITG three years ago, The Minority Retort

Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. But the ending of The Minority Report from all those years ago was what you all really wanted to read about and discuss. I blame you.

LITG four years ago – Spawn goes to #600

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Aditya Bidikar , letterer on The Department Of Truth, Home Sick Pilots, Little Bird, 18 Days, Detective Comics, Bloodborne, Swamp Thing, Hellblazer and much more.

, letterer on The Department Of Truth, Home Sick Pilots, Little Bird, 18 Days, Detective Comics, Bloodborne, Swamp Thing, Hellblazer and much more. Joyce Chin , artist on Vampirella.

, artist on Vampirella. Nate Powell , artist of March.

, artist of March. David Macho, comic book agent.

comic book agent. Chris Stevens, artist, colourist, co-creator of Skullkickers.

artist, colourist, co-creator of Skullkickers. Bradley Walton, writer on Cavewoman, Oz.

writer on Cavewoman, Oz. Gary Barker, Garfield artist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

