More Residuals Of Wesley Crusher in The Daily LITG 31st of July 2023
Wil Wheaton's residuals from his time as Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation kept him going, on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Wil Wheaton's residuals from his time as Wesley Crusher on Star Trek kept him going, on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Top Ten stories yesterday on Bleeding Cool, with Wesley Crusher
- Star Trek Residuals "Kept Me Afloat For Two Decades": Wil Wheaton
- The Residuals Of Wesley Crusher in The Daily LITG 30th July 2023
- SAW X Trailer Is Here, Jigsaw Returns On September 29th
- Where Will Jon Kent End Up After Adventures Of Superman #6? (Spoilers)
- Ultimate Invasion #2 Vs The Hellfire Gala (Spoilers)
- Nico Leon On The "Massive Pain" Of Working On DC Comics' Catwoman
- The Venture Bros. Creators Would Return for More; S08/Film Changes
- San Diego Comic-Con Artist Alley Removed A.I. Exhibitor? Not So Fast
- She-Hulk Star Maslany: Disney CEO Bob Iger "Completely Out of Touch"
- Spider-Man And His Toxic Relationship With Doc Octopus's Arms
LITG one year ago, The Death Of David Bowie
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Breaks Some Bad News to A David Bowie Fan
- Marvel Comics Writer Ron Zimmerman Has Died
- Doctor Who: NPH Talks Ncuti Gatwa; David Tennant Posts ECCC Apology
- Rob Liefeld On The Entitlement Of The Youth Of Today
- DC Confirms Batman's Not Married To Catwoman In Batman #126 Preview
- Welcome The Justice Society To Dark Crisis #3 Preview
- Better Call Saul: Vince Gilligan's Huge Hint for Walt/Jesse Watchers
- Star Trek: Lower Decks S03E01, S03E02 Images; SNW Crossover Video
- Titans S04: "Beloved Character" Learns Why He's Called Brother Blood?
- Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz Teases He's "Obsessed" with Season 5 Trailer
- Wertham and Legendary Killers in Exposed True Crime Cases, at Auction
- Daredevil Battles Everyone Beginning in Daredevil Comics 2, at Auction
- Joe Simon and Jack Kirby Team to Cover Champion Comics, at Auction
- Harley No Longer In The Justice League: Harley Quinn #18 Preview
- The Flag Saves the Capital in the Rare Our Flag Comics #3, at Auction
- The Debut of Airboy in Air Fighters Comics #2, Up for Auction
- Patton Oswalt Thanks FOC It's Saturday, the 30th of July, 2022
- Does This Flashpoint Beyond #4 Preview Contain Dark Crisis Spoilers
- Roachmill's Back After Four Decades- It's Alive October 2022 Solicits
- The Pre-Code Horror of Dark Mysteries #19, Up for Auction
- Lesbian Brothels in Seven Seas Entertainment October 2022 Solicits
- Resident Evil Infinite Darkness in TokyoPop's October 2022 Solicits
- The Gay Who Turned Kaiju in Yen Press October 2022 Solicits
- The Death Of Superman & David Bowie in the Daily LITG, 30th July 2022
LITG two years ago, Skipping Team GO Rocket Animations
- Pokémon GO Has Fixed The Worst Aspect Of The Game
- Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident
- Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
- Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Joel Edgerton Doesn't Seem to Like Imagining Trees
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
- Rick Remender Got Nothing For Avengers Endgame Captain America Plot
- FCBD Spoilers: Will Ben Reilly Be The Real Spider-Man Going Forward?
- Jason Aaron To Launch New Punisher Series From Marvel
- Major Amanda Waller Shocker In Suicide Squad: Get Joker (Spoilers)
- FCBD Avengers Kicks Off Jason Aaron's Endgame Plans (Big Spoilers)
- The Human Torch – Flame On Forever in Fantastic Four #36 (Spoilers)
- FCBD Spoilers: A Surprise Look At Daredevil's Future
- PrintWatch: Moon Knight, Trailer Park Boys, Mirka Andolfo, Dark Blood
- The Promise Collection 1941: Captain America, Super Soldiers and Spies
- Brett Booth and Clay Mann's Problems With Valiant Royalties?
- FCBD: Venom Spoilers For Future Of King Eddie The First, Symbiote God
- Xavier, Emma Frost, Magneto, Our Leaders Cannot Be Trusted – Inferno
- The Department of Truth #1 Sixth & Final Covers Switched By Mistake
- Cat + Gamer: Dark Horse to Publish Cat-Loving Manga in March 2022
- LATE: Wonder Girl, Locke & Key/Sandman and Miracleman
- Darkhawk And Technofreak Thank FOC It's Friday
- Charlie Day's Day In The Daily LITG, 30th July 2021
- Former Captain Britain Brian Braddock & Meggan Expecting Another Baby?
- The Return Of Blacksad From Europe Comics And Dark Horse
- Bianca Xunise's Punk Rock Karaoke OGN Sells For 6 Figures At Auction
- Scott Chantler's Squire&Knight Graphic Novels Bought By First Second
LITG three years ago, The Minority Retort
Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. But the ending of The Minority Report from all those years ago was what you all really wanted to read about and discuss. I blame you.
- How The Missing Final Line Ruined Minority Report
- Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- American Horror Story: Bassett, Ross Wouldn't Mind Marie Laveau Series
- Something Is Killing The Children Wants To Be The New Walking Dead
- Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon, Jeff Loveness React to "Acid" Emmy Nom
- Chu #1 Review: The Better Call Saul to Chew's Breaking Bad
- Death Metal: Legends Of Dark Knights Hits $25 Over The Robin King
- Which Came First? Batgirl #47, Nightwing #72 or Batman #95? SPOILERS
- Marvel Comics And The $4.99 Twenty-Page Comic Book
- Frank Cho Returns to Wonder Woman Variant Covers, For One Night Only?
- Si Spurrier Accepts GLAAD 2020 Award For Star Wars: Doctor Aphra
- Frank Miller in $25 Million Lawsuit Over Sin City, Hard Boiled Rights
- You Had Minutes Left To Buy James Tynion IV's Razorblades #1 (UPDATE)
- Wonder Woman #759 – First Appearance Of New Villain, Liar Liar?
- John McCrea Launches Kickstarter with Garth Ennis, Gerry Duggan, More
LITG four years ago – Spawn goes to #600
- Todd McFarlane Yelled at Robert Kirkman About Cancelling The Walking Dead and Sees Spawn Going to #600
- Who Are The Secret Six Infected In DC's Year Of The Villain? Our Best Guesses
- "The Walking Dead" Offers First-Look at Spring 2020 Spinoff [PREVIEW]
- John Byrne She-Hulk, Power Pack, Uncanny X-Force, Black Widow Get Omnibuses – and Other Marvel Big Books For 2020
- Could the Joker be Batman's Last Robin? Last Knight on Earth #2 Preview
- Capcom Will Offer "Street Fighter V" Characters For A Timed Event
- "Riverdale" Not Taking Itself TOO Seriously Honors Luke Perry's Words
- "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia": A Reigniting of "The Office" War?
- Marvel Unleashes First Look at Marvel Monsters #1 [Preview]
- Image Comics Warns Retailers About 'Adult Content' in White Trees #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Kris Anka
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.
- Aditya Bidikar, letterer on The Department Of Truth, Home Sick Pilots, Little Bird, 18 Days, Detective Comics, Bloodborne, Swamp Thing, Hellblazer and much more.
- Joyce Chin, artist on Vampirella.
- Nate Powell, artist of March.
- David Macho, comic book agent.
- Chris Stevens, artist, colourist, co-creator of Skullkickers.
- Bradley Walton, writer on Cavewoman, Oz.
- Gary Barker, Garfield artist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
