Posted in: CBS, HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: gotham, paul reubens, pee-wee, pee-wee herman

Pee-wee Herman Actor & Comedian Paul Reubens Passes Away, Age 70

The estate of actor, comedian, writer & producer Paul Reubens confirmed that the Pee-wee Herman actor has passed away at the age of 70.

Actor, comedian, writer, and producer Paul Reubens' television & film resume was an impressive one, spanning everything from series like NBC's The Blacklist and FOX's Gotham to films such as Mytsery Men, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Reno 911!: Miami. But for us – and for millions around the world for nearly 50 years – Reubens has always been and will always be Pee-wee Herman. Unfortunately, the world received word earlier that Reubens had passed away on Sunday night after a private bout with cancer at the age of 70. Reubens' The Pee-wee Herman Show would begin in 1980, earning itself a spotlight special on HBO. From there, Pee-wee Herman would influence our lives through 1985's Tim Burton film Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1988's Randal Kleiser film Big Top Pee-wee, and – most of all – the highly-acclaimed Pee-wee's Playhouse (running from 1986-1990, and still regarded as an example of groundbreaking television). After a scandal drove him from resuming the character for some time, Reubens would resurrect Pee-wee in 2010, with Reubens bringing the show back to its live theater roots. From there, Reubens & Pee-wee would rejoin our lives – with his final portrayal of the character being in 2016's Pee-wee's Big Holiday for Netflix.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," Reubens wrote in an Instagram post from his estate on Monday confirming his passing. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you." Here's a look at the post, followed by the text of the statement that was released:

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer, and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy, and belief in the importance of kindness," wrote Reubens' estate in the caption of the Instagram that posted earlier today. "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!