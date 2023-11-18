Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Star Wars, TV | Tagged:

Loki: Ke Huy Quan on "Shameless" Star Wars Pitch to Kathleen Kennedy

Ke Huy Quan (Loki) wants to stay within the Disney family having done Indiana Jones, and the MCU, now has his sights on Star Wars.

Article Summary Ke Huy Quan, known for MCU's Loki, pitches to join the Star Wars universe.

Quan's career span includes iconic roles in Indiana Jones and The Goonies.

The actor shared a heartfelt encounter with Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy.

Quan earned critical priase for 2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The sky's the limit for Ke Huy Quan. Not only has he been one of the most successful child actors in the 80s, creating two of the most memorable characters in pop culture with Short Round in Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), and Data in Warner Bros' The Goonies (1985), he's launched one of the biggest Hollywood comebacks with 2022's Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond for A24 that garnered him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. His next follow-up role was the resourceful TVA engineer Ouroboros (OB) in the Marvel Disney+ series Loki. Now, he wants to stay within the family with their next major IP in Star Wars, which makes sense since Indiana Jones and the MCU are owned by Disney.

Ke Huy Quan: From Indiana Jones to Goonies to MCU to Star Wars?

"I love the MCU. You know, I was able to connect with my Indiana Jones family during the award season. And, as you know, Kathleen Kennedy was the producer," Quan told Collider. "And she's the head of Lucasfilm now. I did go up to her, and I said, 'Kathy, I would love to join the Star Wars family.' That's another wish list of mine. But honestly, I've been very lucky. I've been very lucky." The actor recalled seeing a family of four who dressed up as all his iconic characters. "I saw that picture, and it warmed my heart. I'm so happy when it resonates when the characters that I play resonate with the audience. So, who knows? I mean, you know, I haven't been at this for a long time, even though I've been in the business for a long time. But I feel like this time around, I'm quite new to this. So I want to be able to play a lot of different characters. And hopefully, you know, yeah."

Quan's recalled his pitch to Kennedy. "I was shameless when I saw Kathy! I went up to give her a big hug. And I said, "Kathy, Kathy, please put me in the Star Wars universe!" And what's so great about it, if you think about it, it's all under the Disney family, you know? So, I was lucky to be Short Round, which is also Disney. And, now MCU, and, you know, I want to stay in the family. It's great." With Star Wars more focused on the TV end streaming on Disney+, there's much potential out there in the live-action and animated fronts like The Mandalorian and Lando. All episodes of Loki are available on Disney+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!