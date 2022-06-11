Loki Star Tom Hiddleston: MCU Should "Reflect the World We Live In"

Last month, Kate Herron, director of the first season of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki, responded to incoming Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies' (Queer as Folk, It's a Sin) harsh comments in response to Hiddleston's title character coming out as bisexual after being asked about his love life by Sylvie (Di Martino) in the Bisha K. Ali-written third episode "Lamentis" (more on that below). Now, Hiddleston is checking back in with his thoughts on The God of Mischief's sexuality during a session of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series with Lily James (Pam & Tommy), saying that it's important for the MCU to "reflect the world we live in" and to make sure those who've been under-represented in the past have a say in the conversation now.

"Back from my early days of researching the character in the ancient myths, the identity of Loki was fluid in every aspect and in gender, in sexuality. It's a very ancient part of the character and I think I thought about it. … It hadn't emerged in the stories we've told. And I was really pleased and privileged, actually, that it's came up in the series," Hiddleston explained to James. "It's a small step. There's so much more to do. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to reflect the world we live in. So it was an honor to bring that up. It was really important to me. It was really important to [director] Kate Herron and [showrunner] Michael Waldron, and I'm pleased that we could bring it into our story." Here's a look at the full interview:

Speaking at a virtual Pride month panel for Swansea University last summer, Davies took issue with the streaming service in particular and streaming shows, in general, getting huge praise for doing what he believes was the bare minimum to truly tell LGBTQ+ stories. Concerned that "their condescension" will "damn us" when it comes to getting real stories brought to life, Davies continued, "I think huge, cleaning warning bells are ringing as the giants rise up with Netflix and Disney Plus especially. I think that's a very great worry. 'Loki' makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone's like, 'Oh my god, it's like a pansexual show.' It's like one word. He said the word 'prince,' and we're meant to go, 'Thank you, Disney! Aren't you marvelous?' It's a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told."

Speaking with Variety, Herron agreed that there should be bigger & bolder LGBTQ+ stories being told across all of pop culture while also expressing pride in what they accomplished with the streaming series (and reminding folks that Davies' opinion is just an opinion). "I don't disagree that there should be bigger stories being told, but — and I think he has a right to his opinion — I'm very proud of what we did in the show," Herron said. "Russell is a hero of mine, but like I've said, I hope that we did at least open the door and that more stories will come." Here's a look back at Herron's tweet not long after the original episode aired expressing the pride they felt in making Loki's bisexuality official MCU canon:

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I'm happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate "I am the Lizard Queen" Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021