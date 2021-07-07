Loki: The Simpsons EP Talks Crossover, Marvel's Stan Lee Note & More

If it's Wednesday then Loki fans know they have the penultimate episode of Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston-starring series. But this week, there's some serious bonus Loki action in the form of The Simpsons crossover The Good, The Bart, and The Loki. In the animated short, Loki is banished from Asgard yet again, resulting in a face-off with his toughest adversaries yet: The Simpsons and Springfield's mightiest heroes. In the crossover event—paying tribute to the heroes and villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—Loki ultimately ends up joining forces with none other than Bart Simpson (Nancy Cartwright) to… save the day? Now, The Simpsons executive producer Al Jean is revealing to Variety how the project was able to be written, recorded, and animated in a week; if Marvel had any input on what they were crafting; how decisions were made for the specific mash-ups; and more. Here's a look at some of the highlights- and now would be a good time to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because a few of those waves will be coming your way:

How "The Springfield Avengers" Decisions Were Made: "That was the most fun thing. In the room, we were just putting them together, and it was really fast. It was like, Patty and Selma are the Scarlet Witch and Agnes. My favorite was Ralph as the Hulk and Herman as Captain America — because he wears the Captain America shield on his shirt because he's a gun store owner. It was about 10 minutes to put that together. We would've had more — I mean, there's 100 Avengers — but we were just trying to make sure that the production got done on time."

Yes, "Thor Lisa" Was a Nod to Natalie Portman's Upcoming "Hammer Time": "Absolutely. And then, to me, it was really funny that you know, now that Lisa is Thor, she even has that over Bart, so he's really aggravated. The parallel between Bart and Lisa and Loki and Thor is pretty clear."

Marvel Only Had Only One, Stan Lee-Related Note: "They [Marvel Studios] really were great and supportive. The only note we had was we thought we could have a cameo by Stan Lee. We're putting as many cameos and post-credits sequences into a four-minute short as possible. But they said that their policy is that since he passed, they don't use him in movies anymore, which I understood completely. And we had him on the show three times, so we had our shot."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Best Marvel References | The Simpsons | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLAVPVT_yFQ)

So Will The Simpsons Make Any More "Star Wars" or Marvel Crossovers?: "We definitely want to keep doing these shorts — definitely [with] those two [also May 2021's "The Force Awakens From Its Nap"], but also with the other properties, like Pixar and the classic Disney movies. We'll probably take a little more time on the next one. We haven't settled on what we're going to do yet, but there are just so many things that are just so, you know — I mean, as a kid, I was a huge fan of Marvel. I started collecting when I was six. These are the things that we would want to crossover or parody, anyways."

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.