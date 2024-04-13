Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: disney plus, loki, Marvel Studios, season 2, tom hiddleston

Loki: Tom Hiddleston Never Saw Character as Villain; Emmys FYC Images

Tom Hiddleston explains why he never viewed Loki as a villain, and we have a look at the image gallery from today's Emmys FYC event.

Article Summary Tom Hiddleston shares insights into his character, not seeing Loki as a villain.

Emmys FYC event images showcased, featuring the cast and creators of 'Loki'.

Executive producer Kevin Wright discusses the future of 'Loki' beyond season two.

Comparisons made to 'Breaking Bad' on envisioning 'Loki's' narrative possibilities.

It's been over five months since the second season finale of Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki hit our screens – when Hiddleston's The God of Mischief became "The God of the Multiverse" – a lone god weaving the fabric of space-time to maintain all of existence. Hiddleston, Wilson & Di Martino had a chance to revisit the season and the series during an Emmys FYC event sponsored by Deadline Contenders. Held in Los Angeles' Samuel Goldwyn Theater, the event included a screening of the finale episode "Glorious Purpose" (directed by Aaron Moorhead & Justin Benson and written by Eric Martin) before the three stars – as well as Moorhead, Benson, and head writer/executive producer Eric Martin.

Here's Hiddleston explaining why he never considered Loki a "villain," followed by the rest of the image gallery from the event:

Back in November 2023, executive producer Kevin Wright addressed the questions that everyone's been asking since the series wrapped. Does this mean that there won't be a third season? Is this the last we've seen of Loki?

"I'm thinking of it kind of like a comic run, and this is the end of that comic run. I know [head writer Eric Martin] has said this a lot: These two seasons were two chapters of the same book, and we wanted to close the book. That was a challenge from Owen in between seasons: He was like, 'Nobody has the courage to close the book! Let's close the book!" Wright shared during an interview with Variety. "Again, I speak for myself and not Marvel, but I am certainly pitching ideas of where I could see certain stories going. I think there are a lot of stories you can tell at the TVA, and we are just scratching the surface on that. I would love to see more stories with Loki, and I think Tom would continue to play this character until he is Richard E. Grant's Classic Loki [laughs]. But I don't think that means you need to have this story every year or every two years. It's about doing it when we have a good story to tell. I would love to keep working with these filmmakers."

In fact, Wright has a vision for the series similar to what Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould did with another popular (but very different) series. "We built a really awesome team, and if 'Loki' is 'Breaking Bad,' maybe there's a way for this team to keep telling stories with our version of 'Better Call Saul' — whether that's with Sylvie, with the TVA, or with a new Loki. But we only want to do that if we have the right story, and it can be just as fulfilling as this one. After all, you can't be the God of Stories if you're not going to tell more stories.

Loki Season 2 stars Hiddleston, Di Martino, Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors and Ke Huy Quan. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin, and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!