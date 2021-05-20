Loki: Tom Hiddleston Sums Up The God of Mischief's Story in 30 Seconds

So up until now, the focus has been on showing viewers as much as we can get our hands on when it comes to previewing the Tom Hiddleston-starring series than for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki ahead of its June debut. That's included introducing the Time Variance Authority (TVA), TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), "Miss Minutes," and more as The God of Mischief works his magic to "voluntarily" help clean up the mess he created. But since the timestream is such a major factor in the series, it's only appropriate that Hiddleston goes back in time- for a very good reason.

Need to know how Loki got to where he is heading into the upcoming series? Well, let Hiddleston sum up The God of Mischief's "Avengers"-related backstory in 30 seconds (possibly a bit longer but who's judging?)"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Loki in 30 Seconds | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7LydHN2_eE4)

Here's a look at why The God of Mischief shouldn't be taking Mobius and the TVA for granted (because they're definitely not approaching him the same way), check out the following teaser- with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki, set to hit the streaming service starting Wednesday (yes, that's Wednesday), June 9:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Miss Minutes | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vpCIadly88)

Here's a look back at the preview released Sunday night during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards:

As we were brought up to speed on with the official trailer, Loki (Hiddleston) touched the Tesseract and messed up time and reality royally, so Mobius and the TVA have "persuaded" him to help them set things right. To see why Loki's time may have finally come (though the jury is still out on if that will be a good thing for The God of Mischief or not), check out the following recently-released teaser:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doing Great | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVvK10eFmo8)

In a recent interview with Empire, Hiddleston teased that there is a lot that viewers could learn about the upcoming series by taking a close look at the series logo. "I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston teased. "The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

For Hiddleston, that logo speaks to the heart of one of the show's main themes. "I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are," Hiddleston explained. "I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Loki | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nW948Va-l10)

Set to hit the streaming service on June 11 with Waldron leading the writing team and executive-producing, and Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing and executive producing, the series finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston and Wilson on the series are Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.