Loki, WandaVision & FAWS: Marvel Should Run Disney+ Shows in Theaters

In light of Scarlett Johansson's pending lawsuit against Disney on their simultaneous release of Marvel's Black Widow on theaters and their streamer Disney+, perhaps it's high time "The Mouse" should go out of their way to give more to theaters. How? Well aside from their regular outings, they should offer to marathon their signature live-action Marvel series on Disney+ with WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Loki.

Why? Let's look at it from a business standpoint. Sure, there's a free trial Disney already offers for their streamer service, but audiences would pay for that preview on the big screen. What better way to put your best foot forward? Also for those who already have a Disney+ subscription, they can relive the experience with theater sound and make it a group event. The opportunity couldn't be any better given the slow rollout of major films tempered with greater uncertainty of the pandemic. Having Marvel's limited series on the big screen already stretches the length of one of their usual MCU films. WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Loki are all distinctive enough shows to offer a little bit of everything to every demographic and doesn't have a shortage of star power with Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, and Owen Wilson showed the capability to lead projects on TV and film.

Even as a limited engagement similar to Fathom Events, it will make bank similar to the bases that do marathon viewing with the Peter Jackson Tolkien films, the nine-film Skywalker Saga of Star Wars, or even the MCU itself as theaters themselves offered a 21-movie marathon leading up to the 22nd in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. While binging limited series doesn't demand nearly the commitment than say exploring every single film of a franchise, it would be a fun novelty for audiences and it would provide extra pocket change for the Mouse as per their usual cut in a gesture of goodwill of a struggling industry.

