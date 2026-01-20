Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Lore Olympus, Webtoon

Lore Olympus: Rachel Smythe Webtoon Set for Prime Video Animated Adapt

Amazon's Prime Video has given the green light for an animated series adaptation of Rachel Smythe's hit Webtoon comic, Lore Olympus.

Prime Video has greenlit a series order for an animated TV series adaptation of Rachel Smythe's hit Webtoon series Lore Olympus. Webtoon Productions and The Jim Henson Company will make the series. Julia Cooperman (The Winchesters, Pantheon) will serve as showrunner. Webtoon Productions and The Jim Henson Company first announced that a series based on Lore Olympus was in the works back in October 2019. Smythe originally launched Lore Olympus on Tumblr before moving it to Webtoon. The series is a retelling of the Greek myth of Persephone and Hades. It's one of the most read web comics in the world and has won Eisner, Harvey, and Ringo awards, and is Webtoon's first Western comics success.

"I am beyond thrilled to partner with Prime Video, The Jim Henson Company, and Webtoon on the series adaptation of Rachel Smythe's wildly popular web comic, Lore Olympus," said Cooperman. "My fascination with Greek mythology has spanned grade-school libraries and college seminars. Reading Lore Olympus, I was reminded of the enduring power of these tales, which echo through so much of our modern-day storytelling. We can't wait to share this frisky, soulful, and timely reimagining of Persephone and Hades' story with new audiences and longtime readers alike."

Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company, said, "Through her beautiful and creative Lore Olympus, Rachel Smythe has created a new approach to the Greek myth of Persephone that is as relevant today as ever, and features the kind of vibrant world building that we find deeply inspiring. It is a true privilege to be partnering with Webtoon on one of their most popular titles, which marks The Jim Henson Company's first-ever adult animated series."

"Lore Olympus redefined what mythology can look and feel like for a new generation, and we're thrilled to bring this beloved story to our global Prime Video audience," said Melissa Wolfe, head of animation for Amazon MGM Studios. "Julia's vision, combined with Rachel Smythe's iconic world and our extraordinary collaborators at Webtoon Productions and The Jim Henson Company, makes this an exciting addition to Prime Video's growing animation slate."

Webtoon Productions president David Madden added, "With stunning artwork, rich storytelling, and unforgettable characters, Lore Olympus and Rachel Smythe have built a passionate global fandom clamoring for more. Lore Olympus is a title that will continue to speak to readers for generations, and this new animated adaptation will bring the story to more fans around the world in a new format. Together with the creative powerhouses we have in our partners at Prime Video, The Jim Henson Company, and showrunner Julia Cooperman, we're thrilled to kick off 2026 with this incredible project." Cooperman will executive produce the series with Madden, Sydney Bright of Webtoon Productions, Aron Levitz, and Henson and Halle Stanford for The Henson Company. Henson's Delaney Shiokari is the executive in charge of production.

