Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

Luchasaurus Wins TNT Championship on AEW Collision in Shot at WWE

Luchasaurus becomes the new TNT Champ on AEW Collision's debut episode! The Chadster uncovers Tony Khan's endless disrespect! 🙄🤬💔

Welcome everyone to The Chadster's latest report, where the injustice just keeps on piling up! 🤬 On the debut of AEW Collision, not only did we have to endure the return of CM Punk, but Tony Khan went ahead and booked a major title change as Luchasaurus defeated Wardlow to win the TNT Championship. Auughh man! So unfair! 🙄

Anyway, let's dive straight into this mess. During the episode, Luchasaurus stepped up to challenge Wardlow for the TNT Championship after weeks of buildup. With the annoying mentorship of Christian Cage, Luchasaurus fought valiantly, but it seemed like he'd come up short. Despite Christian Cage's repeated interference, in the end, he managed to hit Wardlow with a camera 📸 and aided Luchasaurus in getting the victory! Oh, and then after the match, the two proceeded to rip off the Million Dollar Man and WWE by having Luchasaurus hold up Cage on his shoulders while Cage held up the belt as his own. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

Now, this entire situation is absurd! It's simply unfathomable that Tony Khan would book a title change on the first episode of AEW Collision. You don't make wrestling unpredictable and exciting; you make it safe, like Burger King (of course, unless Tony Khan is sneaking in to write offensive messages on your burgers in mustard). The fact that they pulled this move after already featuring the return of CM Punk is too much overkill. 😡

And let The Chadster tell you what happened when Luchasaurus won, The Chadster was so cheesed off that he threw his White Claw seltzer straight at the TV! 📺 At this rate, The Chadster's White Claw budget is going through the roof with all the seltzers he has to toss on Saturdays because of this new show. Tony Khan, are you happy now? You're now responsible for inflation too! 📈

In conclusion, Tony Khan's blatant disrespect of the wrestling business just keeps ramping up, and The Chadster is sick and tired of it. From the grand return of CM Punk to the tasteless title change on AEW Collision, it's becoming evident that Tony Khan is purposely trying to cheese off The Chadster 😠 and ruin the once-respected sport of professional wrestling. The Chadster's blood pressure is through the roof, and Keighleyanne is definitely not going to be pleased when she hears about this. But of course, she probably won't even listen to The Chadster, focusing instead on texting that guy Gary. 📱💔

Stay tuned, dear readers, as The Chadster continues to closely monitor AEW Collision for more signs of Tony Khan's flagrant disrespect and unrelenting obsession with The Chadster's suffering. Remember, The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, so count on him to keep it 💯 real with all of you. Until next time! 💪🔍

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!