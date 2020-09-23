Lucifer: Scott Porter Joins Netflix Series Cast for Seasons 5 & 6

With the first half of the penultimate season of Netflix's Lucifer ending with "dear old dad" God (Dennis Haysbert) having to break up a pretty "lively" family reunion between Tom Ellis' main Devil, his twin Michael, Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), it's pretty safe to say that Lucifans are a little more than age to see how all of that pans out (and where it might lead). What fans found out on Wednesday is that there will be a new face waiting to greet them when the series returns as well as for the sixth season. Actor Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights, Ginny & Georgia) took to Twitter to make two announcements. First, that he was joining the series in an undisclosed role for the remainder of the series (thus, the hat); and that Ellis was auctioning off a Zoom call to raise funds to fight Huntington's Disease (check out the details here).

Here's a look at Porter's post, followed by a quick overview of what the charity auction prize involves:

Why am I wearing a #Lucifer hat, grinnin like a fool, #Lucifans? 2 reasons. 1: I am joining @lucifernetflix for Season 5 & 6! 2: My old friend, Luci himself, Tom Ellis is auctioning off a fan Zoom call to raise $ for #HuntingtonsDisease! Bid NOW at https://t.co/lAGxbzv1Dn! pic.twitter.com/jpITgcVJZt — Scott Porter (@ScottPorter) September 23, 2020

You and 2 friends will join Tom for a 45 minute zoom call! Chat with Tom about his experience becoming "Lucifer" and what he's working on next! The call will be moderated by Tom's old pal Scott Porter. If that wasn't enough, Tom is also giving you a signed season 5 script, as well as A piece of history with Cast and Crew exclusive gifts (never made available to the public) from Seasons 2 and 5, with a very exclusive cast & crew only Lucifer hat designed by Tom and Season 2 backpack & hat.

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?