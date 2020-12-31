Lucifer Season 5b: "Dad" Has Something to Ask His Son; NYE Preview?

With Lucifer fans having resigned themselves to kicking off 2021 without any news on when the second half of Netflix's Tom Ellis– starring Lucifer season 5 will be hitting screens, there might actually be a little hope on the horizon come New Year's Eve night. On the show's social media accounts on Thursday afternoon, a "greatest hits" video clip of Ellis' fallen angel from the first half of the season is shown. Make sure to stay all the way through, because you'll catch a brief clip of "dear old dad" God (Dennis Haysbert)- and he has something to ask Lucifer.

Along with the clip below was a caption that read, "hit play at 11:59:03 to ring in 2021 with our luci fancam"- should viewers be looking for something a little extra heading into their New Year's Day? We'll find out soon enough- but for now, check out the clip below:

Here's a look back at the special "fan-cam" showing appreciation for all things Chloe Decker (Lauren German)- and remember to hang around for the mini-teaser for season 5b at the end. Clearly, God needed to put an end to his kids' smackdown before things got worse, so he took his brood somewhere– and Chloe wants to know where.

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?

Earlier this month, Lucifans learned that Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) were joining the cast for its finale season. Dungey's Sonya is a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel. Hildebrand's Rory is a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel hoping to follow in Lucifer's footsteps. Small problem. It doesn't take too long for Rory to realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be.

Speaking of the sixth season, how about some intel on the first three episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have been offering up the past few days. For our first seven chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr./Jen Graham Imada), and "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope/Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen/Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine/Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy/Ildy Modrovich), and "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope/Julia Fontana).