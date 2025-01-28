Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: Cheo Hodari Coker, disney, luke cage

Luke Cage Season 3 Plans Included Public Enemy: Cheo Hodari Coker

Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker had plans to feature song titles from legendary rap pioneers Public Enemy if there was a third season.

As we're a little over a month away from the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again, the revived and rebranded Disney+ series that continues the rivalry between Charlie Cox'sMatt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin from the original Netflix series, there has been natural speculation on how much Marvel will bring back from that part of the MCU. The other major character from the Netflix era returning is Jon Bernthal, reprising his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher. There's been speculation about who else might appear, but nothing official. Cheo Hodari Coker, who was creator and showrunner for Netflix's Luke Cage, responded to a fan who discovered his series on Disney+, adding he had season three plans to feature music from the legendary '80s rap/hip-hop pioneers Public Enemy.

Luke Cage Creator Cheo Hodari Coker on What Could Have Been If Season 3 Was a Go

After a fan complimented Luke Cage season two, Coker wrote on social media, "Glad y'all are finally discovering it. And what we had planned for Season 3 was even better….all Public Enemy song titles as the thematics, starting with 'Public Enemy #1' and ending with 'Rebel Without A Pause.'" Public Enemy, which was founded in 1985, is still active with original members Chuck D and Flavor Flav, alongside DJ Lord. The series starred Mike Colter as the original "Hero for Hire," based on the Archie Goodwin, George Tuska, Roy Thomas, and John Romita Sr. comic created in 1972. Luke was a convict who gained superpowers, including superhuman strength and unbreakable skin, after an experiment.

Set in Harlem, Luke tries to keep a low profile before his abilities make him an unwitting viral sensation with organized crime battling the likes of Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes (Mahershala Ali), Willis Stryker/Diamondback (Erik LaRay Harvey), John McIver/Bushmaster (Mustafa Shakir), and Mariah Stokes-Dillard (Alfre Woodard). Luke isn't alone in getting help from the likes of Det Mercedes "Misty" Knight (Simone Missick), Claire Temple/Night Nurse (Rosaria Dawson), and crossover characters from Iron Fist Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

Luke Cage lasted two seasons on Netflix from 2016-2018 and was among the first Marvel shows canceled as part of the partnership with Disney for grittier content, which also included Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and the limited crossover series The Defenders. The partnership fell apart when Disney announced plans for their own streaming service called Disney+ which launched in 2019. As the screen rights were reverted to Disney, the five shows became legacy additions to the platform with renewed interest at least to bring back the Daredevil characters with the original Netflix stars reprising their roles, leading to speculation on how much of a door did they want to open to welcome back the other shows' characters. We'll have to wait until Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 4th on Disney+.

Glad y'all are finally discovering it. And what we had planned for Season 3 was even better….all Public Enemy song titles as the thematics, starting with "Public Enemy #1" and ending with "Rebel Without A Pause." https://t.co/Rc9eBeAdPC — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) January 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!