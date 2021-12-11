MacFarlane, Only Murders, 1883 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 11 Dec 21

Because/Time won't give me time/And time makes lovers feel/Like they've got something real/But you and me/We know we've got/Nothin' but time/And time won't give me time/Won't give me… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Culture Club for "Time" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Seth MacFarlane & FOX News, Hulu's Only Murders in The Building, The CW's The Flash "Armageddon", Paramount+'s Yellowstone prequel 1883, Armando Iannucci & BBC, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, HBO & Alan Ball's follow-up to Six Feet Under, Apple TV+'s Surfside Girls, and tons more. And then we wrap things up with reviews of Disney+'s Hawkeye and Peacock's Saved by the Bell.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, December 11, 2021:

Surfside Girls: Apple TV+ to Adapt Kim Dwinell Top Shelf Graphic Novel

The Flash "Armageddon Part 5": Mia Queen Is One Unhappy Green Arrow

Seth MacFarlane on "Darkly Hilarious" Family Guy, FOX "News" Hypocrisy

Six Feet Under: HBO & Alan Ball Reportedly In Development on Follow-Up

Yellowstone Prequel 1883: Yes, That Really Is [SPOILER] in Episode 2

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15E05 Promo: The Gang Takes Ireland

Law & Order: Camryn Manheim Joins Season 21 Cast

The Fall of the House of Usher: Gish, Thomas & 17 More Join Cast

SmackDown Preview 12/10: Both WWE Tag Champs Teams Are In Action

Saturday Night Live Finally Bringing Sketch Comedy to UK: Report

Nancy Drew Season 3 E09 Preview: Frozen Hearts Killer Case Thawing?

The Always Sunny Podcast E08: Without Danny DeVito, "There Is No Show"

Ragdoll: Who Says Serial Killer Cop Thrillers Can't Make You Laugh?

Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Returns in 2022, Gets Christmas Special

Chris Jericho Hospitalized in UK; Fozzy Show Canceled

Resident Alien S02, Astrid & Lilly Team on SYFY This January: Preview

Armando Iannucci Says BBC Needs To Tell The Government To F*ck Off

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, including Disney+'s Hawkeye and Peacock's Saved by the Bell:

Hawkeye Episode 4 Review: Rockin' Around The Trick Arrow Tree

Saved by the Bell S02E07 Review: A Case of Language Appropriation

