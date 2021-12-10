SmackDown Preview 12/10: Both WWE Tag Champs Teams Are In Action

Hey gang! Last week's show was all about the return of Brock Lesnar and setting up his challenge of Roman Reigns for the Universal title at WWE Day 1 in a couple of weeks. Now that those details (and very brief number one contender Sami Zayn) are out of the way, we can assume that Lesnar won't be here tonight and that Reigns will be used sparingly, so what will they do to fill SmackDown's two hours on Fox tonight? Well, it appears they have called in some reinforcements from Raw, as that show's Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton and Riddle, will be in action on SmackDown tonight.

Both the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, and The New Day will take on the Raw Tag Team Champions, RK-Bro, in a big Triple Threat Tag Team match on tonight's SmackDown. Here's what WWE.com has to say about it:

In a mega Triple Threat showdown, Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will take time away from the RK-Bro-nament on Monday Night Raw to engage SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos for the first time since Survivor Series, as well as the elite royal contingent of The New Day's King Woods and Kofi Kingston. When three of the most dominant tag teams in the world collide, who will earn the right to call themselves the absolute best? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Along with that, tonight's show will see SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair finally accept the challenge of Toni Storm, while Naomi looks for revenge against her antagonist, Sonya Deville. We will also see the SmackDown debut of former NXT star Xia Li tonight after weeks of video packages hyping her arrival.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The road to WWE Day 1 heats up for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar this Friday (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GF6izRaXK4A)

To catch all of this action, tune in to SmackDown tonight at 8 pm live on Fox.