Chris Jericho Hospitalized in UK; Fozzy Show Canceled

AEW Star and the BBC's next Doctor Who Chris Jericho was hospitalized yesterday in the UK, where he is currently touring with his band, Fozzy. The news comes via a statement from a venue Fozzy was set to play tonight, Sin City club in Swansea. In a message posted to social media last night, the club posted:

Tonight we were devastated to learn that Fozzy will have to cancel their planned date with us in Swansea tomorrow.

We have received this message from the band as of 9pm this evening…

"Chris was checked into Hospital by doctors, with a non Covid related, treatable health issue. Regrettably the show on Friday in Swansea is cancelled and all tickets will be refunded. Will have updates on Saturdays show in Nottingham and Sunday's show in London as soon as possible".

We can only apologise with the unavoidable shortness of the notice we can bring you. We assure you that in a year of closure and rearranged shows, we are devastated to have to remain closed once again.

We wish Chris an incredibly speedy recovery. We very much hope he and the band are able to complete their UK tour and return safely to their families for Christmas.