Magic the Gathering: Terry Matalas & Hasbro Adapt to Animated Series

Magic: The Gathering: Netflix Taps Terry Matalas for Animated Series

Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard, Marvel's Vision) will be showrunner for the Netflix animated series adaptation of Magic: The Gathering.

Not only is Terry Matalas diving into the world of Marvel with his upcoming Disney+ series Vision, he's also working with Hasbro to adapt and become showrunner of the animated series adaptation of the popular card game Magic: The Gathering. Netflix announced the new series as part of their annual Geeked Week event as it will be produced by Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast. The toy manufacturing company has been the parent company of Wizards of the Coast since 1999. Details of the plot are being kept under wraps.

Magic: The Gathering: The Animated Series Details

Magic: The Gathering was originally announced in 2019 and originally overseen by the Russo brothers of the MCU before departing in 2021 over creative differences with executive producer and creative lead Jeff Kline. Brandon Routh was initially announced as the series lead not long after. Routh had his doubts, given how long the project was in limbo before the latest announcement. Matalas was coming off his run on Star Trek: Picard season three, which streamed on Paramount+ in 2023 and featured a reunion of Star Trek: The Next Generation. It was well-regarded by critics and fans alike. As Matalas was awaiting a decision from Paramount about his future in the franchise, he conceptualized Star Trek: Legacy, which would be a way to continue the current timeline, leaving room for potential storytelling possibilities with the TNG crew and the new focus with Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, and Ed Speleers.

When that didn't come to fruition, Marvel recruited him for the Paul Bettany-starred series, which will be a direct spinoff from the limited series WandaVision. Already set to return is James Spader, reprising his villain role as the voice of Ultron from the 2015 film Avengers: The Age of Ultron. Also joining the cast is Matalas favorite Todd Stashwick, as the two go back to their time on UPN's Star Trek: Enterprise, working together again on SYFY's 12 Monkeys and reuniting for Picard season three.

Magic: The Gathering was created by Richard Garfield in 1993. The game features five colors: red, blue, white, black, and green, as players use land cards called mana to put into play. The mana is used as currency to cast a variety of abilities, from summons, spells, artifacts, and enchantments. Both players start with 20 life, and the first to drain the opponent's life wins. There has been a total of 167 sets in its 31-year history, including 22 core sets. The game generates over $1 billion annually.

